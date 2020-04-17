Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson participates in 'Me at 20' challenge, earns praise from fans: 'HI-GELLA'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of Nigella Lawson’s Twitter feed.

This week, fans of celebrity chef Nigella Lawson showered the English TV personality with praise after she participated in the “Me at 20” challenge on Twitter, which tasks social-media users with sharing photos of themselves at — you guessed it — the age of 20.

But Lawson’s followers weren’t simply psyched to see the 60-year-old cookbook author participating in the challenge. Most were more interested in commenting on how fantastic she looked in the black-and-white photo, which, by her own admission, was taken at the age of 23.

“I don’t think you should be allowed to play this game,” one user wrote in response to the photo. “Unfair to the other participants.”

Other admirers shared similar sentiments, or simply used the opportunity to share memes or comments on her ageless appearance.

Nigella Lawson wasn’t the only celeb to participate in “Me at 20” (or “When I Was 20”) challenge, which reportedly traces back only to the beginning of this week, according to Mashable. Many, however, appeared to be English celebrities or athletes, including Eddie Marsan, Hugh Grant and the players of Manchester United.

This latest challenge is just one of the many trends to emerge among bored social-media users amid the coronavirus pandemic, including the “I’m Just a Kid” challenge, the “First Photo” challenge, and the “Travel From Home” trend.