McDonald’s employee charged for assaulting manager with ‘hot crispy’ bacon, police say

A South Carolina McDonald’s employee was reportedly charged with third degree assault and battery last Friday after she physically confronted her manager.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. when the Bluffton fast food worker refused to stop eating bacon in the restaurant’s kitchen.

According to a police report cited by The State, the manager asked the unidentified employee to stop eating bacon in the kitchen while working. The employee, however, continued to eat the bacon, prompting the manager to tell the employee’s boss.

The employee was upset by the manager's action and reportedly backed the manager into a corner in the kitchen and began to “shove hot crispy bacon in [her] face,” the report said.

The manager tried to push back from the employee, and the employee hit her on the left side of her face, The State reported. The employee also threw a cup filled with an "unknown substance" at the manager.

Another employee tried to break up the altercation and called 911.

Police arrived on the scene and a judge issued an arrest warrant for the employee for assault, The State reported.