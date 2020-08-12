Burger King pre-printing face masks with fast-food orders written on them

Droplets produced when a person speaks can spread COVID-19, according to the CDC.

That appears to be the inspiration for a new promotion from Burger King aimed at keeping its customers healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The fast-food chain has found a way to let them order food without speaking at all – with custom printed face masks with orders written on them, marketing news website Ad Age reported.

Diners can order the masks by commenting on posts on Burger King’s Facebook and Instagram pages, according to the report.

“Finally, tasteful masks,” marketing agency Buzzman, the firm behind the promotion, tweeted in French.

Unfortunately, the promotion appears to currently be limited to Burger King in Belgium, at least for now. Burger King didn’t immediately respond to questions from Fox News.

However, there’s a chance the masks may be on the way elsewhere. While the masks on Burger King’s Belgian Facebook page show orders written in French, the photos in Ad Age’s article show orders written in English on masks.

The coronavirus has prompted Burger King to institute a number of safety measures including trays for contactless exchanges of money and food and frequent disinfecting of surfaces.

The brand has also added some coronavirus-related promotions, including a “social distancing Whopper” with three times as many onions at its Italian locations.

The chain has also run into some trouble related to the pandemic. Last month, authorities in Illinois reportedly arrested a woman who was accused of throwing a tape dispenser at an employee as she threw a fit over the restaurant’s policy requiring face masks.

