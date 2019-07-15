Burger King's '50/50' menu randomly decides whether customers get real meat on their burgers

Get ready to “have it your way.” Or maybe somebody else’s way. It’s really anybody’s guess at this point.

As part of a promotional campaign for its plant-based offerings, Burger King restaurants in Sweden are daring their customers to order from its new “50/50 menu,” meaning that Burger King will randomly select whether they get actual meat or plant-based patties in their sandwiches.

“We are really proud of how hard it is to tell our plant-based burgers apart from real meat,” said Daniel Schröder, marketing director for Burger King Sweden, in a press release. “With the 50/50-menu, we hope that more people dare to try them. And hopefully have fun trying to figure out which one they got.”

The promotion coincides with the recent addition of the Rebel Whopper and Rebel Chicken King sandwiches to the Burger King Sweden menu, the former being “basically a classic Whopper with a plant-based patty” and the latter “a copy of a Crispy Chicken.”

Customers wishing to know which item they actually received will have to scan the sandwich box with their Burger King apps, but will only be allowed to see the results once they enter a guess.

Burger King Sweden says it plans to release data regarding the accuracy of the guesses “after the summer.”

News of Burger King Sweden’s promotion follows reports that a Burger King in Brooklyn had been delivering beef Whoppers to customers who ordered the meat-free "Impossible Burger" option via their Seamless apps, allegedly for weeks.

The manager of that location reportedly claimed there were no Impossible Burgers at the location, despite Seamless listing it as an option. The manager alleged that, despite this, beef Whoppers were sent out to those who ordered the plant-based option, and the Seamless drivers were told to inform customers of the switch upon delivery.

The restaurant removed the Impossible Whopper from its Seamless page, Burger King later confirmed.