Buffalo Wild Wings letting contest winners live inside restaurant during first days of March Madness

Does waking up in a half-eaten pile of chicken wings underneath the glow of several flat-screen TVs sound like your idea of a perfect March morning? Then Buffalo Wild Wings has just the ticket.

In honor of March Madness, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering customers a chance to live inside one of its Chicago restaurants during the first two days of the tournament.

“Since people basically live at Buffalo Wild Wings watching the tourney, Buffalo Wild Wings has decided to let them – literally – live at the bar,” the chain reasoned in its announcement of its “BnB-Dubs” contest — which takes its name from the restaurant’s “B-Dubs” nickname.

To enter, fans are required to share a video (on Instagram of Twitter) illustrating “why they’re the ultimate March Madness fan.” Posts must be submitted by March 12, and tagged with a hashtag reading #bnbdubscontest. More information can be found on the contest’s official website.

The two winners will be announced on Selection Sunday (March 15).

Both winners will also be allowed to bring one guest (each) to live inside a specially constructed room within the Buffalo Wild Wings at Lincoln Park on Clybourn Ave. in Chicago. The room contains two sets of bunk beds, flat-screen TVs and special robe/jacket-things (and matching slippers!) so they’ll always be properly outfitted before moseying into the dining area for wings.

“As the ultimate place to catch all the March Madness action, we are uniquely positioned to give our fans the most innovative and immersive gameday experience,” said Seth Freeman, Buffalo Wild Wings’ chief marketing officer, in the contest announcement. “With BnB-Dubs we’re doing just that, as die-hard fans can now make a Buffalo Wild Wings their home and enjoy the opening weekend of March Madness like never before.”