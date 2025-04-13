'Bubbling' teriyaki sauce recalled after shelf-stable bottles began to swell: FDA

A Japanese cooking sauce has been recalled due to concerns about bubbling bacteria causing bottles to swell.

The recall, which was initiated on March 17, pertains to Red Shell Teriyaki Sauce. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the recall as Class II on Friday. A Class II recall means exposure to the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA's website.

In total, 981 teriyaki sauce bottles are being recalled: 933 12-ounce bottles and 48 one-gallon bottles. The UPC numbers are 0-18529-10001-9 and 0-18529-10505-6, respectively.

Only products with a lot code of 120326 – which is also the best-by date – are included in the recall.

The FDA's website reports that the shelf-stable sauce "show[ed] signs of micro-growth (bubbling)."

Some of its containers had also begun to swell.

The FDA said the product was only distributed within California.

Its ingredients include soybeans, wheat, sugar, cooking wine, modified food starch, garlic and lactic acid, in addition to various spices.

Red Shell Foods' website describes the product as a "thick, luscious sauce with perfectly balanced flavors of selected spices simmered in soy sauce." The sauce's label advises consumers to refrigerate the bottle after opening.

Golden State consumers are urged to return or discard the recalled products.

Red Shell Teriyaki Sauce is not the only sauce that consumers are urged to check their pantries for.

Last week, two types of Texas Pete hot sauces were recalled in 10 states due to labeling issues.

Fox News Digital reached out to Red Shell Foods for comment, but did not immediately hear back.