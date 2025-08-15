Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Celebrity Chefs

'Next Level Chef' challenges American food norms with 'bug bite' ingredients

Richard Blais creates gourmet recipes using ants, mealworms, scorpions and more creepy crawlers

By Peter Burke Fox News
'Next Level Chef' judge finds cooking with insects 'educational and inspirational' Video

'Next Level Chef' judge finds cooking with insects 'educational and inspirational'

"Next Level Chef" judge Richard Blais speaks to Fox News Digital from his home in California about cooking with insects as part of his upcoming new digital series, "Bug Bites."

Richard Blais is cooking and eating bugs now.

The celebrity chef and reality TV star has teamed up with pest-control giant Orkin for a new culinary experiment called "Bug Bites," in which he taste-tests an array of edible insects, ranging from ants and mealworms to scorpions and tarantulas. 

The digital series, expected to debut on Aug. 19, aims to blend entertainment with a dose of culinary education – and maybe even some viewer squeamishness.

"I got together with Orkin and one of their entomologists and we decided we were going to go through a progression of tasting different insects," Blais told Fox News Digital from his home kitchen in California. 

"Bug bites, literally." (See the video at the top of this article.)

Richard Blais and a man wearing an Orkin uniform hold food in their hands at a table.

Celebrity chef Richard Blais, pictured at left, teamed with an Orkin entomologist to create "Bug Bites." (Ren Adkins)

But Blais, who is a judge on Fox's "Next Level Chef" and was the season four champion of "Top Chef: All-Stars," hasn't traded in steaks for insects permanently.

"I'm not the chef who only cooks insects," Blais said. "If you had asked me a year ago, 'What are the foods you don't like to eat when you're on set or you're on a TV show?' I would say insects."

Blais views it as a reality show competition – one that happens to involve creepy crawlers.

"I would 100% watch something if it was like, 'Here's this guy. He's about to eat a tarantula,'" Blais said. "Just the entertainment value of it — that's interesting to me."

A soft-shell tarantula spider roll is shown.

This soft-shell tarantula spider roll is one of five gourmet recipes featured in "Bug Bites." (Ren Adkins)

"Bug Bites" features five gourmet recipes with bugs on the menu. 

The meals range from a soft-shell tarantula sushi roll and mealworm pesto with spaghetti to scorpion fried rice and vanilla ice cream topped with black ants.

"The joke on set was Orkin's the best in pest and I'm the best in pesto," Blais said.

He was surprised by the flavor discoveries, he said. 

Mealworm pesto is shown up close in a bowl.

Mealworm pesto is one of the many bug-based dishes Blais created for the new digital series. (Ren Adkins)

"It's a grasshopper, but it tastes like lavender, or they're ants, but they taste like citrus, or these specifically taste a little bit more like licorice, then that becomes really fascinating," Blais said.

He noted the entomologist made sure the ingredients were safe to eat.

But he doesn't expect bug burgers to show up on restaurant menus in the near future.

"Try something once … Try it." 

"I think it's a novelty for sure," Blais said.

"I think there's a fun aspect to it. Do I think that cricket flower being used in a lot of baked goods or insects as part of a protein source is something that could be valuable to the world? Yes … Will it become popularized? You know, probably not any time soon."

Celebrity chef Richard Blais holds bugs that are being used in the kitchen.

Blais believes there is some value in using insects as ingredients, but he doesn't think it will become popularized "any time soon." (Ren Adkins)

Blais said he'll always have a soft spot for traditional cuisine. 

On the eve of his interview with Fox News Digital, Blais said he ate an eight-ounce medium-rare filet at one of his restaurants – with "no insects on top."

"I'm sort of the chef who loves hamburgers and pizza and tacos and loves the everyday sort of foods, maybe more than the next chef," Blais said. 

Scorpions are an ingredient in this bowl of fried rice.

Even though Blais is willing to eat fried rice with scorpions in it, he's also fond of steak and burgers, he said. (Ren Adkins)

Blais said he overcame "so many personal hangups" by challenging himself to try something new and encouraged others to keep an "open mind."

"Try something once," he said. 

"You don't have to like it. But try it."

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. He covers various lifestyle topics, with an emphasis on food and drink.

