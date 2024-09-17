Birthday bonus: 10 places to eat and drink for free on your special day

Birthdays come once a year, but many people make the most of it with free food and drinks.

Read on to find out where you can spend your special day collecting free items, including coffees, cheesecakes and more.

Below are some of the different companies offering birthday freebies, listed in alphabetical order.

As always, be sure to check with your local outlet to ensure participation in these promotions, as there can be differences across locations.

Here are 10 birthday offerings.

1. Buffalo Wild Wings: Six-piece wings

Members of the Buffalo Wild Wings "Blazin' Rewards" program receive six free wings during their birthday month, according to the Atlanta-based company's website.

2. Cheesecake Factory: Slice of cheesecake

The Cheesecake Factory's "Cheesecake Rewards" members get a free slice of cheesecake on their birthdays, according to the website for the California-headquartered restaurant.

3. Chick-fil-A: Various options

Chick-fil-A's birthday rewards differ by tier of its Chick-fil-A One rewards program.

A person gets into different tiers by the amount of food ordered and paid for with the app, according to Chick-fil-A's website.

Chick-fil-A One members receive a free chocolate chunk cookie or chocolate fudge brownie.

The next tier, One Silver, members can choose between a free chocolate chunk cookie, chocolate fudge brownie, small milkshake, small frosted lemonade, small frosted coffee, or a small "Icedream" cone or cup.

The following tier, One Red, members will receive their choice of a free grilled or regular sandwich or 8- and 12-count nuggets.

The highest tier, One Signature, can get any entrée free.

4. IHOP: Pancakes

IHOP Rewards members get a free stack of original buttermilk pancakes on their birthday, according to the website for the California-based restaurant chain.

5. Olive Garden: Dessert

"Olive Garden guests can receive a complimentary dessert on their birthday when they dine with us," according to Olive Garden's website.

6. McDonald's: Fries – and maybe more

Users of the "My McDonald's" app receive one free order of medium fries on their birthday, according to McDonald's website. Users must be over the age of 18 to redeem.

Participating McDonald's around the country may offer app users additional free birthday choices, including a cheeseburger, McChicken, six-piece McNuggets or hash browns.

7. Nothing Bundt Cakes: ‘Bundtlet’

Members of the Nothing Bundt Cakes "eClub" get a free "Bundtlet" – an individually sized bundt cake – on their birthday, according to the Texas-based bakery chain's website.

8. Panera Bread: Pastry or sweet

"MyPanera Rewards" members get a coupon redeemable for a "free pastry or sweet" the week of their birthday.

This can be used on "muffins, cookies, pastries, sweets and bagels," according to Panera's website.

9. Red Robin: Burger (or kid's meal)

Red Robin Royalty members receive a free burger during the month of their birthday — or a free kids' meal "to celebrate the little ones' birthdays."

10. Starbucks: Drink or food

Starbucks Rewards members get either a free handcrafted beverage, food item or ready-to-drink bottled beverage, according to the Seattle-based company's website.