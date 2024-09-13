8 wild new foods coming to the State Fair of Texas

It's said that everything is bigger in Texas, and that apparently includes the creative minds behind the new food items coming to the State Fair of Texas.

"The State Fair of Texas attracts millions of people from all over the globe each year, many making a special trip just to try the food," Taylor Pulfer, communications director at the State Fair of Texas, told Fox News Digital via email.

"We pride ourselves on having something for everyone here at the State Fair of Texas, and our team continually works to ensure our concessionaires and food offerings reflect the diverse melting pot that Texans make up," she said.

"Our hope is that by continuing to add new flavors to the fair, fairgoers will be introduced to new cuisines that they may not have otherwise branched out to try."

Here's a look at some of the foods that will be available when the State Fair of Texas opens later this month (it opens Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 20).

1. Candied pork belly bacon bites

Perfect for the pork lover, the candied pork belly bacon bites are essentially bacon-wrapped-bacon that is then candied.

This twist on a fair treat is served on a stick, according to the State Fair of Texas, and is available at The Cavalcade.

2. Hot Cheetos Korean corn dog

Unlike a traditional corn dog, this Korean-style corn dog is half hot dog, half mozzarella cheese, according to the State Fair of Texas.

The hot dog-and-cheese combo is "battered with wheat and rice flour, coated with panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried for an extra crispy crunch," its website said.

After frying, the corn dog is then coated in spicy mayo and topped with hot Cheetos crumbs.

3. Texas BBQ rib deviled eggs

Another Texas twist on a classic food, the Texas BBQ rib deviled eggs melds together barbecue and deviled eggs.

"With the creamy, savory traditional deviled egg filling you know and love, this treat is topped with crisp coleslaw and tender barbecue rib meat tossed in a beer barbecue sauce," according to the State Fair of Texas website.

4. Fernie's GOAT funnel cake

A true celebration of Texas' culinary staples, Fernie's GOAT (Greatest of All Texas) Funnel Cake combines a Fernie's funnel cake with Blue Bell ice cream, Cherry Dr. Pepper syrup and El Fenix pralines, according to the State Fair of Texas.

This treat is "sure to satisfy DFW-area natives and visitors looking for a taste of Texas alike," its website said.

5. Dickel's ‘Triple Meat Big Back Snack’

Everything is indeed bigger in Texas, as evidenced by this "Triple Meat Big Back Snack," sold by Dickel's Smokehouse.

This five-layered "snack" features "abuela's cherished elote street corn recipe," topped with chopped beef brisket, smoked Gouda macaroni and cheese, a buttermilk biscuit, Hogzilla pork belly burnt ends and topped with a "loaded nacho beef brisket sausage link" and deep-fried crinkle-cut maple waffle-flavored potato slices, the fair's website said.

6. ‘The Nephew’

"The Nephew," inspired by Smith Spot BBQ's owner's nephew, "combines the best of sweet and savory," the State Fair of Texas said.

"Picture this: a warm glazed donut topped with tender brisket, gooey mozzarella cheese, a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of powdered sugar," the website said.

7. Fried matcha

A deep-fried twist on a Japanese flavor typically used in beverages, fried matcha "celebrates matcha in two delicious ways," according to the State Fair of Texas.

"The first is Fried Mochi Matcha Ice Cream, a crispy, deep–fried treat with a chewy mochi shell," it said.

"The second is the Fried Matcha Sando, featuring deep–fried Japanese milk bread filled with rich matcha Chantilly cream, topped with fresh strawberries and matcha biscuit sticks for an extra layer of flavor and texture."

8. Caramel macchiato fritters

Another deep-fried twist on a beverage, the caramel macchiato fritters transform the morning treat into a sweet cake ball dessert.

"A classic, heaping serving of delicious caramel forms the nucleus of these creamy coffee cake balls," the fair's website said.

"Each cake ball is dipped in beignet batter and fried until golden brown."

The fritters are then topped with whipped cream, caramel and a white chocolate drizzle. They are served with a syringe of espresso.

While state fair foods are known for being fun and indulgent, they serve a deeper purpose, Pulfer told Fox News Digital.

The fair is "a 501c3 nonprofit organization — so a portion of all food purchases goes back to doing good in our community year-round," she said. "All of our concessionaires are small businesses."

She added, "Some also operate brick-and-mortar restaurants, catering businesses and food trucks; some travel the country and operate at other fairs, festivals and events throughout the year; and some focus solely on operating at the State Fair of Texas each fall."

Each year, the small business owners keep the "majority" of the food and beverage revenue they earn at the fair, Pulfer said.