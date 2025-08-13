Best gas-station restaurants defy food conventions with fresh burgers and country ham

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gas station food may not be appetizing to everyone – but gas station restaurants are another story.

These unique eateries are housed at fueling stations across America, some of which are still operating.

Far from day-old pretzels or questionable nacho cheese, gas station restaurants often offer a curated menu with regional specialties, such as tacos in California or barbecue in the South.

They also offer an unusual and sometimes historic environment in which to eat. Texaco Station No. 1, in Paragould, Arkansas, for example, is a 1925 gas station-turned-hamburger joint that is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Yelp has compiled a list of the 10 best gas station restaurants in America. Take a look at the top winners here.

1. Tioga Gas Mart & Whoa Nellie Deli in Lee Vining, California

Located right near Mono Lake Vista Point, this business offers nature lovers a variety of food.

Operating out of a gas station since 1996, the family-run eatery serves burgers, tacos and sandwiches.

"Eat some amazing grub at the famous Whoa Nellie Deli, grab some snacks, find some great souvenirs, fill up your gas tank or just enjoy the spectacular views of Mono Lake and the Dana Plateau," its website recommends.

2. Hillbilly Hideout in Ozark, Arkansas

Like many gas stations across America, Hillbilly Hideout is open 24-7.

Southern classics such as country ham, cornbread and fried chicken dominate this eatery's menu.

It also offers an all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner buffets.

"We pride ourselves on being friendly, caring and always serving fresh food," Hillbilly Hideout states on its website.

"We don't even have a microwave or freezer. It's all fresh food from grandma's garden!"

3. Unko's Kitchen in Silverdale, Washington

Hawaiian comfort food is Unko's Kitchen's specialty.

Located inside a Shell gas station, the eatery offers traditional dishes like Kalua pork and the classic Loco Moco – a hamburger patty served over white rice with gravy, often topped with eggs.

Customers can also order dishes with a twist, such as a Kalua taco salad.

"Here at Unko's Kitchen, our food is homestyle, as if you were cooking for your family at home," the restaurant states.

"Nothing overly fancy, just good-sized, delicious meals at an affordable price."

4. El Carajo International Tapas & Wines in Miami

This tapas restaurant offers a taste of Spain in the Magic City – in a 1980s gas station, no less.

Customers can order meat and cheese plates with imported hams, in addition to Spanish classics like patatas bravas and paella, according to its website.

The restaurant also operates as a curated wine shop and bakery, drawing customers looking for fine flavors.

5. 3 Bay BBQ & Bakery in Chesterfield, Missouri

This unique barbecue joint started in a trailer in the parking lot of a Phillips 66 gas station, according to the Marquette Messenger.

It then moved to the gas station's vacant garage.

3 Bay BBQ cooks up smoked meats ranging from pulled pork to brisket and turkey – along with classic sides, like macaroni and cheese and baked beans.

6. Caffé REL in Franklin, North Carolina

Caffé REL offers something novel: a French-inspired bistro with Creole influences, all in a gas station.

The café serves up American classics ranging from shrimp and grits to juicy French dip sandwiches.

"Picture a thyme-rich blue crab bisque, a symphony of flavors with shallots, garlic and leeks generously enriched with butter and cream," the company's website states.

"Or imagine mac and cheese elevated to new heights with a nutty Gruyère sauce and the subtle rosemary infusion."

7. Smacking Burger in New York City

Smacking Burger is situated in the last gas station in Lower Manhattan: a Mobil station in Greenwich Village.

The business sticks to fries and burgers, though there are several variations of the latter.

"One of the best burgers I've had in New York!" a review on Smacking Burger's website reads.

"Everything is made to order in front of you, even the fries. You can taste how fresh all the ingredients are."

8. Brooklyn New York Pizza & Wings in Mesa, Arizona

Brooklyn New York Pizza & Wings is located in a Chevron gas station in Mesa, just east of Phoenix.

Considered one of Arizona's top pizza gems, the restaurant offers a variety of mouth-watering dishes. Its pizzas can be ordered with a regular crust, thin crust or – for the health-conscious – cauliflower crust.

"Complete your meal with cheese fries. It's a great way to make dinner into a feast," the pizzeria's website suggests.

9. Taco Bar El Guero in Gaithersburg, Maryland

This restaurant, which boasts 2,400 Google reviews, offers a variety of Mexican tacos, tortas and burritos.

Established in 2003, Taco Bar El Guero also serves quesadillas, nachos, tostadas and empanadas.

"It was not easy getting a food business started in a gas station. We had a slow start," the restaurant's website states.

"We turned a sandwich deli/beer & wine [shop] into a taco operation. We take pride in being local, family-owned and operated."

10. Bing's Burger Station in Cottonwood, Arizona

This family-run business operates out of a 1940s gas station located in Cottonwood's historic district, according to its website.

The diner's standouts include its hand-cut french fries and its never-frozen hamburger patties, plus malts.

Remarkably, the service station's original restrooms are still intact.

"Few items remain from the original days," its website says.

"But the interior has a large amount of service station memorabilia reflective of the old service stations, including metal and glass oil containers, porcelain service station signs, old pictures of early service stations and two additional gasoline pumps."