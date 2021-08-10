South Carolina chef reveals his crave-worthy deviled eggs recipe: Try it

At Soby’s New South Cuisine in Greenville, South Carolina, executive chef Shaun Garcia is putting a spin on deviled eggs.

"Deviled eggs are a Southern icon. They are easy to make and easy to share. Down South you will never go to a gathering or picnic without deviled eggs. We like to put a modern spin on the classic with a surprise element by adding a fried oyster, smoked salmon or crispy bacon on top," Garcia, a Spartanburg County, South Carolina, native, told FOX News.

"Consider this recipe your canvas, and add that element of surprise for a real wow factor," she said.

While the menu at the OpenTable 100 Best Brunch spot changes regularly based on seasonal and regional offerings, you can expect tried-and-true favorites like pimento cheese, pulled pork hash, fried green tomato Benedict, crab cakes and shrimp and grits. And, of course, deviled eggs.

Here, try the crave-worthy recipe.

Shaun Garcia’s Deviled Eggs

Makes 2 dozen

Ingredients:

1 dozen eggs

¼ cup salt

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 cup mayonnaise

Cayenne pepper, to taste

Hot sauce, to taste

Salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

1 tsp Paprika

Chives, chopped, for garnish

Directions:

1. Place the eggs in a saucepan. Cover with water and add the salt. Bring to a boil over high heat.

2. Reduce heat and continue to boil for 10 minutes.

3. Drain the eggs and cover with ice water until cool (another 10 minutes).

4. Peel the eggs, slice them in half, and reserve the yolks.

5. Blend the yolks, mustard, and mayonnaise in a food processor until smooth. Add hot sauce, salt, and pepper to taste.

6. Finish the dish: Arrange the egg white halves on a serving plate or platter. Place a small scoop of egg yolk mixture in each egg half.

7. Sprinkle with paprika and chives for a festive garnish.

