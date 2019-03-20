Anheuser-Busch sending water to victims of Nebraska floods

Anheuser-Busch is once again delivering water to victims of natural disasters.

The brewing company, which produces Budweiser and Bud Light among other beverages, announced earlier this week that it would be sending more than 100,000 cans of water to areas affected by the flooding in Nebraska.

The water, which amounts to about two truckloads, will be shipped from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colo. Once in Nebraska, Anheuser-Busch’s wholesale partner in Fremont will organize its distribution, according to a news release.

The company also confirmed that the Fort Collins brewery, along with a brewery in Cartersville, Ga., pauses beer production periodically to can water.

Anheuser-Busch had previously sent 300,000 cans of water produced at its Cartersville plant to areas affected by Hurricane Florence in August 2018. The same brewery paused production in 2017 to can water for victims of Hurricane Harvey, too.

To date, Anheuser-Busch has donated over 80 million cans of emergency drinking to disaster-relief efforts by Anheuser-Busch since partnering with the American Red Cross in 1988.

The flooding, caused by heavy rainfall spawned by last week's "bomb cyclone" and snowmelt, has led to devastating flooding across several Midwestern states.