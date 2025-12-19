'American Kitchen' signature vegetable latke recipes made one chef Adam Sandler's go-to cook

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vegetable Latkes by Brooke Baevsky

Ingredients

Latkes

2 large (0.5 lb) russet potatoes, peeled

2 medium (0.3 lb) sweet potatoes, peeled

Large eggplant (1 lb)

Medium zucchini (0.5 lb)

2 medium onions (1 lb)

2 eggs

2 tablespoons gluten-free flour (or all-purpose flour)

1 tablespoon potato starch or tapioca starch

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to-taste avocado oil, for frying

Dairy-free sour cream

6 oz unsweetened dairy-free plain thick yogurt

¾ teaspoon lemon juice, freshly-squeezed

Small pinch of sea salt

For serving

Dairy-free sour cream, apple sauce and/or tahini

Finely chopped chives, for garnish

Directions

1. Use the large holes of a box grater (or a food processor fitted with the large shredder attachment) to grate the potato, sweet potato, eggplant, zucchini and onion into a large bowl.

2. Place the grated mixture in a clean kitchen towel or cheesecloth, close it and wring it out to remove as much moisture as you can. The zucchini and eggplant will release a lot of liquid. You can also gently press it with your hands if you don't have a towel.

3. Return the wrung-out vegetables to the bowl and add the eggs, flour, potato starch, salt and pepper. Mix until well combined. The mixture should be thick and sticky; if it feels too wet, add a little more flour or starch by the tablespoonful until the batter can be formed into patties.

4. Heat about 2–3 tablespoons of olive oil or avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop a shred of potato into the oil. If it sizzles, the oil is ready for frying. If the oil is smoking, it's too hot.

5. Drop spoonfuls of the veggie mixture into the skillet, pressing them down lightly with the back of the spoon to flatten into patties.

6. Fry in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Cook for 3–4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy. Flip carefully with a spatula.

7. Transfer cooked latkes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

8. Serve hot with your favorite toppings, such as sour cream, apple sauce or a drizzle of tahini. Bonus: These latkes are an excellent vehicle for a GF turkey sando!

