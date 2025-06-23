American brews crush the competition at 'Olympics of beer' world championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States of America is home to some of the world's best beer and ciders.

American brews claimed most of the top prizes in their respective categories at the 2025 World Beer Cup.

Brewers along the West Coast led the way in this year's World Beer Cup — which has been dubbed "the Olympics of beer."

The 2025 World Beer Cup attracted 8,375 entries from 49 countries.

An international panel of judges rated beers across 112 categories to determine the medalists. Entries were evaluated based on style, color, appearance, aroma and flavor.

California beers received 76 total medals – the most of any U.S. state – followed by Oregon (35), Washington (24) and Colorado (21).

Texas rounded out the top five states with 13 awards.

A total of 1,761 breweries or cideries participated in this year's event, which was in May.

"The World Beer Cup competition continues to showcase the global industry's dedication to innovative craftsmanship, diverse flavors and technical excellence," competition director Chris Williams said in a statement.

"This roster of 2025 winners represents the pinnacle of craft brewing and cideries, demonstrating what's achievable through dedication and passion."

Juicy or hazy India pale ales (IPAs) had the most entries (290) – and the U.S. swept this category by winning gold, silver and bronze medals.

Shifted Visions from an Orange, California-based brewery called Everywhere won the gold medal in this category.

How to Make Friends from Hana Koa Brewing Co. in Honolulu, Hawaii, took home the silver, while Riverside NEIPA from Guggman Haus Brewing Co. in Indianapolis won the bronze.

Cider also made its debut in the 2025 competition – and one Oregon-based brewery stood out.

2 Towns Ciderhouse in Corvallis, Oregon, medaled in four out of the five possible categories and earned six of the 15 total cider medals awarded globally, including three golds.

The cidery, which launched in 2010, claimed gold for its Cidre Bouche in the tannic cider category, Raspberry Cosmic Crisp in the fruited cider category and 2019 Pommeau in the category for experimental, barrel-aged or specialty cider.

It also tied for the most medals of any entrant in this year's competition across all categories.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Brewers Association and World Beer Cup for comment.