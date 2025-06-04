Some alcohol choices like dry red wine and clear liquor are less harmful than others, experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You may have heard that red wine is good for your heart health — or that vodka is a better option than darker liquors like bourbon. A recent study in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology even found that Champagne could reduce the risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

Yet according to the World Health Organization and others, no alcohol is considered healthy for the body. A few factors, however, such as the amount consumed and its sugar content, could offer drinkers a slightly less damaging choice.

"There was a time when studies showed that the French had less heart disease than we do in the U.S.," Dr. John Flores, a board-certified internal medicine specialist based in Dallas, Texas, told Fox News Digital.

"But now we realize they just weren't drinking as much, and now we know that any amount of alcohol can be damaging to you."

Ethanol is the intoxicating agent in all alcoholic beverages. It's a central nervous system depressant that produces effects like euphoria, decreased anxiety and impaired cognitive and motor function, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"In the short term, the alcohol goes to your brain, slows your thinking and alters your mood by changing the neurotransmitters in your brain," Flores said.

"Long term, we know there's an increased risk for certain cancers with any amount of alcohol, even one a day. People who have inherited risk from family history and that kind of thing are going to have more risk."

Some of the risks increased by alcohol, said Flores, include colorectal cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, oral and pharyngeal cancer – and damage to the heart that is associated with drinking.

"There's no reason to think that one's better than the other," Flores said. "Except for maybe calories or how fast you drink them."

Kelly Springer, a registered dietitian based in Skaneateles, New York, shared her recommendations for drinking wine, liquor and beer.

"Dry red wine in moderation ranks highest with me because it is lower in sugar compared to other wines," Springer told Fox News Digital. "It does contain the polyphenol antioxidants like resveratrol, which has a little bit of that heart-protective benefit."

However, understanding serving size is key to any positive health effects, she said.

"Moderation means one 15-ounce glass for women or two for men," she said.

Springer said her runner-up to dry red wine is clear liquor, such as vodka, gin and tequila.

"The reason that's a solid choice is because it is going to be lower in calories – only about 95 to 100 calories per 1 1/2 ounce shot. And it doesn't have any sugar or carbs if served straight."

But drinking clear liquors in sugary cocktails, Springer warned, can quickly cancel out any "better-for-you" factors in the alcohol.

"Think margaritas, frozen drinks, anything neon-colored," she said. "These kinds of things are the worst for overall health. A lot of people are unaware that those are going to bring in a ton of extra calories."

Sugar leads back to chronic disease by way of inflammation, Springer said.

"When we have more sugar than our bodies need for energy, it gets stored as fat," Springer said. "That can add up over time and that can cause some inflammatory markers."

When it comes to beer, there's a wide range of options in terms of calories, said Springer. She recommends using apps like CalorieKing or MyFitnessPal to track the contents.

"All light beers are not the same," she said.

"Be a smart consumer. Know what you are drinking," she said.

"There are so many non-alcoholic alternatives now, but many are loaded with sugar — so choose better versions."