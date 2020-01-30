The 9 funniest food and drink commercials released ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Millions of Americans will be tuning in Sunday for Super Bowl LIV to see the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in Miami for professional football’s most coveted title.

And while the game and the halftime show — featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — is sure to delight viewers, everyone knows the real entertainment is always in the commercials.

Super Bowl commercials are something of an American legend. Long after the confetti falls and the stadium lights fade, Americans will be left talking about the brands that managed to deliver.

From Budweiser’s iconic bromance between a horse and golden retriever to last year’s artistically odd Burger King slot starring Andy Warhol, food and beer companies pull out all the stops to amuse and woo viewers -- and this year will be no different.

To get you ready for Game Day, here are some of the funniest food and beverage commercials that are slated to make their television debut on football’s biggest night.

Cheetos

Starring music legend MC Hammer, Cheetos reimagines the origin story of the rap star’s hit song “U Can’t Touch This.”

Sitting before a piano in Oakland, Calif.,and set in 1989, Hammer realizes he “can’t touch” the keys after making a bit of mess while eating a bag of Cheetos. The rest, as they say, is history.

Doritos

Actor Sam Elliott and Grammy-winning breakout star Lil Nas X have a dance battle to remember in Doritos’ Cool Ranch ad. The hilarious old western-themed commercial also features country music star Billy Ray Cyrus.

Pringles

To promote its “endless new flavors” of stacked chips, Pringles tapped Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” for an animated commercial they insist is “not an ad.”

While watching a Pringles commercial, the cartoon characters soon realize that the joke, or rather the nightmare, is all on them.

Snickers

The only way to fix the world is by feeding it Snickers, or least that’s what Snickers wants you to believe. This commercial musical will either have you laughing or scratching your head in confusion.

Mountain Dew

Bryan Cranston helps recreate the 1980 horror classic “The Shining” in Mountain Dew’s 10-second ad. But it’s the comic relief of Tracee Ellis Ross that brings the levity to this terrifying remake.

Avocados From Mexico

In what can only be described as weird, Avocados From Mexico’s 30-second commercial sees a fictitious “Mexico Shopping Network” selling a number of items for your precious avocado. Honestly, you’d have to see it to believe it.

Little Caesars Pizza

“The Office” star Rainn Wilson brings back a few of his Dwight Schrute eccentricities in Little Caesars' latest ad. Not so surprisingly, the commercial is set inside of an office.

Budweiser

Technology has a mind of its own in Budweiser Canada’s commercial, featuring a smart home filled with talking devices.

Michelob ULTRA

Jimmy Fallon gets a real workout in Michelob ULTRA’s commercial, also starring WWE star John Cena and The Roots. “I’m so proud I could squat you,” Cena tells very sore Fallon.