Burger King's Super Bowl ad featuring Andy Warhol was taken from a 1982 film

Andy Warhol had a burger his way during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The late artist behind the 1960s pop-art movement made an unexpected appearance in a Burger King ad amid the modern glitz and glamour of football’s marquee event.

The 45-second commercial showed Warhol sitting at a table while removing a Whopper box from a Burger King paper bag. After carefully unwrapping the burger, he was then seen opening a Heinz bottle and pouring some of the ketchup out — with a bit of difficulty — on the burger wrapper.

“It doesn’t come out,” Warhol remarked to himself after shaking the bottle a few times.

The ad ends with the artist dipping his burger in the condiment and eating the Whopper while a vintage Burger King logo — and the hashtag #EatLikeAndy — appears on the screen.

“The spot was meant to break through the traditional Super Bowl commercial break, filled with explosions, slapstick jokes and celebrities, with an almost silent, yet powerful work of art,” the fast-food company has since stated in a press release.

The commercial was also meant as a nod to Warhol’s iconic quote: “What's great about this country is that America started the tradition where the richest consumers buy essentially the same things as the poorest.”

The clip used in the ad is from the 1982 documentary “66 Scenes from America” (“66 scener fra America”) by Danish director Jorgen Leth. As the title suggests, the film features 66 visual snapshots from around the United States that represent an aspect of Americana.

“It consists of a series of lengthy shots of a tableau nature, each appearing to be a more or less random cross-section of American reality, but which in total invoke a highly emblematic picture of the USA,” according to IMDB.

The longer four-minute clip from the narrative documentary depicts Warhol eating the rest of his burger before crumpling the wrapper back in the Burger King bag.

“My name is Andy Warhol and I just finished eating a hamburger,” he concludes the scene.

In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl commercial, Burger King released five teaser videos of their iconic king mascot preparing and sitting behind the table Warhol used in the clip.