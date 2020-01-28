Pizza Hut offering cash, Super Bowl tickets to family that gives birth to first twins after kickoff

Expecting twins on Super Bowl Sunday? Better hope they’re born in the first quarter.

Pizza Hut, one of the official sponsors of the NFL, has announced plans to reward the very first twins born after kickoff with a $22,000 donation to their education fund, along with free pizza and Super Bowl LV tickets for their parents.

"We know that parents don't get an off-season, so as twins and parents ourselves, we're pumped to help honor one lucky family welcoming twins on Super Bowl Sunday!" said Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots, who, along with his twin brother Devin (also of the Patriots), are helping Pizza Hut deliver news of the contest.

"We have awesome family memories with Pizza Hut growing up – from the beginning we've always been passionate about food, family and football, so it feels great to be part of a Super Bowl campaign that spotlights all three," added Devin in a press release.

To enter, parents of twins born during Super Bowl LIV need to tweet at Pizza Hut (@PizzaHut) a photo of themselves — and their new bundles of joy — along with hashtags reading #PHTwin2Win and #promotion. The time of birth should also be included somewhere in the tweet.

Pizza Hut will later determine a winner — presumably after some type of verification — to receive the $22,000 education fund ($11,000 per child). The recipients will also receive a two-year supply of Pizza Hut (awarded in the form of $1,040 in gift cards) as well as a “curated library of books selected by Pizza Hut’s BOOK IT! Team.”

And the piece de resistance? The twins’ parents will receive two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

Pizza Hut did not say what, if anything, those same parents would be awarded should they manage to give birth at Super Bowl LV, but come on. They should totally be entitled to something.

Additional details of Pizza Hut’s contest can be found within the official rules.