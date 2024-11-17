3 strange foods and a drink that have pumpkin spice pairings

The December holiday season may already be on the minds of millions, but the fall scent of pumpkin spice is still to be found in scores of items, including candles, hand soaps — and food.

From baked goods, yogurt and coffee to cereal and candy, pumpkin spice is just about everywhere these days.

Take a closer look at the grocery aisles — and you're likely to find pumpkin spice in foods (and drinks) when you least expect it.

Here are four peculiar pumpkin spice additions that have been available on store shelves this year.

4 pumpkin spice offerings

1. Avocado oil

Infused with seasonal ingredients like nutmeg, allspice and cinnamon, pumpkin spice avocado oil was created by Chosen Foods.

Pumpkin spice avocado oil adds a festive flair to autumn favorites like pumpkin bread, vegetable soups and roasted yams.

It's also been touted as healthy for cooking and baking.

You can even use this oil in homemade salad dressings to add a hint of pumpkin. Most salad dressing will last a few days in the refrigerator.

2. Cream cheese

Philadelphia Cream Cheese introduced its pumpkin spice flavor some time ago, in the fall of 2013, to be exact.

In addition to the pumpkin flavor, the festive spread boasts nutmeg and cinnamon to elevate bagels to a fun fall breakfast offering.

Although cream cheese is often associated with bagels, it can also be used as a topping on cupcakes or muffins.

3. Marshmallows

Jet-Puffed Marshmallows first released a pumpkin spice flavor in 2022.

Whether reaching for these marshmallows for s'mores, for baking or for a topping on hot cocoa, they're a festive find of pumpkin-spice sweetness.

Plus, the pumpkin shape adds seasonal fun for both the young and young at heart.

4. Whiskey

Whether people prefer whiskey on the rocks or as the base of a hot toddy, there's a pumpkin spice flavor for those who want it.

Texas Ranger makes a dark brown whiskey featuring hints of nutmeg and ginger, which begins with a pumpkin base.

This pumpkin-spice whiskey can also pair well with a latte, hot chocolate and cocktails like martinis.

Other pumpkin-inspired products

The expansion of products in this space can be attributed to a blend of consumer desire for both familiarity and novelty, said Minkyung Kim, assistant professor of marketing at Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh.

"People enjoy the comforting, nostalgic flavors of pumpkin spice, especially during fall, but there's also a growing trend of consumers wanting unique, standout products that allow them to express individuality," Kim told Fox News Digital.

"By incorporating a popular, recognizable flavor like pumpkin spice into unexpected contexts, brands create a sense of excitement and differentiation, appealing to consumers' desire for something new yet familiar."

Plus, the novelty factor also encourages consumers to share their unique finds on social media, amplifying the trend even further, the marketing expert said.

'Snowball effect' and social media's influence

Whether brands jump on the bandwagon to produce their own pumpkin-spice product based on other brands can't be completely defined, said Kim, who added that "demand and supply are intertwined."

"While consumer interest in pumpkin spice encourages brands to innovate with new offerings, the popularity of these products often creates a 'snowball effect' in which other companies jump in, hoping to capture part of that market," she continued.

This cycle of consumer interest and brand response helps keep the trend going, showing how consumer demand and supply-side reactions work hand in hand, Kim explained.

The drivers are a combination of consumer demand rooted in seasonal traditions, effective marketing tactics and the influence of social media, Kim told Fox News Digital.

But some products are stretching beyond fall.

One example is Jelly Belly's pumpkin pie-flavored jelly beans, available year-round for those who just can't get enough of the pumpkin spice craze.