Man accidentally bites into pearl 'treasure' while eating dinner with fiancée and others

One lucky man found himself a treasure while eating dinner at a local restaurant with his fiancée and others — on her birthday.

Jimmy Lee was dining at a restaurant named The Quayside in Stourport, England, when he found a rare item in his food.

His fiancée, Paige Hawkins, said they were at the restaurant together with a large group of friends and family to celebrate her birthday when Lee ordered mussels for dinner, SWNS reported.

"We go to the restaurant each year for my birthday, and I can't rave about it enough," she said.

"This year, I ordered the lobster while Jimmy had the mussels."

Hawkins said her fiancé was eating a mussel when he felt "something hard" inside.

After he stopped chewing, Lee pulled a rare natural pearl from his mouth — to everyone's surprise.

"It shocked us all. It was just a small, little one, [but] I didn't know it could come from mussels," Hawkins told SWNS.

She added, "I've eaten plenty of mussels and such in my time, and it's never something that I've ever come across."

Lee gifted the pearl to Hawkins as a birthday present. She said she's going to keep the stone and turn it into a necklace.

"I need to find something special to put it in — a necklace or some piece of jewelry to try and keep it safe," she said.

With it comes curiosity, however, as Hawkins said she does plan on taking it to a few jewelers to see how much the pearl might be worth.

"It was quite a special moment and something I will always remember," she said to SWNS.

The Quayside's front house manager, Vee Alexander, told Fox News Digital that the restaurant sells 55 pounds of mussels each week but has never encountered a pearl.

"We sell 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of Cornish mussels a week and in four years of trading, it was our first pearl," she said.

She added, "It was a really special find and really rare."