Man accidentally bites into pearl 'treasure' while eating dinner with fiancée and others

Natural pearl was the first ever found at the restaurant

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
One lucky man found himself a treasure while eating dinner at a local restaurant with his fiancée and others — on her birthday. 

Jimmy Lee was dining at a restaurant named The Quayside in Stourport, England, when he found a rare item in his food. 

His fiancée, Paige Hawkins, said they were at the restaurant together with a large group of friends and family to celebrate her birthday when Lee ordered mussels for dinner, SWNS reported. 

"We go to the restaurant each year for my birthday, and I can't rave about it enough," she said. 

"This year, I ordered the lobster while Jimmy had the mussels."

Paige Hawkins with pearl

Paige Hawkins, pictured here, holding the pearl her fiancé found inside a mussel while they were dining at The Quayside.  (SWNS)

Hawkins said her fiancé was eating a mussel when he felt "something hard" inside. 

After he stopped chewing, Lee pulled a rare natural pearl from his mouth — to everyone's surprise.

"It shocked us all. It was just a small, little one, [but] I didn't know it could come from mussels," Hawkins told SWNS. 

Pearl from mussel

The pearl, pictured above, was found in a mussel that made it all the way to the dinner table.  (SWNS)

She added, "I've eaten plenty of mussels and such in my time, and it's never something that I've ever come across."

Lee gifted the pearl to Hawkins as a birthday present. She said she's going to keep the stone and turn it into a necklace. 

"I need to find something special to put it in — a necklace or some piece of jewelry to try and keep it safe," she said. 

Mussels, pearl and woman

While out at dinner for his fiancée's birthday, a man found a rare pearl (not pictured) inside his food.   (SWNS; iStock)

With it comes curiosity, however, as Hawkins said she does plan on taking it to a few jewelers to see how much the pearl might be worth. 

"It was quite a special moment and something I will always remember," she said to SWNS. 

The Quayside's front house manager, Vee Alexander, told Fox News Digital that the restaurant sells 55 pounds of mussels each week but has never encountered a pearl. 

The Quayside restaurant

The Quayside's front house manager told Fox News Digital that the restaurant sells 55 pounds of mussels a week and has never come across a pearl.  (SWNS)

"We sell 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of Cornish mussels a week and in four years of trading, it was our first pearl," she said. 

She added, "It was a really special find and really rare."

