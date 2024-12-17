10 dessert gifts to satisfy a sweet tooth this holiday

If you have a gift recipient who believes life is better with chocolate, cakes, cookies and other sweet treats, consider wrapping a decadent delight.

Check out 10 thoughtful dessert gifts for hosts or folks who are all about sugary bites.

Sweet Diplomacy The North Pole Box, $58, sweetdiplomacy.com

This set of yummy holiday treats includes brownies, peppermint chocolate muffins, "gingersnapperdoodle" cookies and more; add on Sweet Diplomacy’s Baker’s Hot Cocoa or North Pole Express Peppermint Marshmallow Hot Cocoa to give the giftrecipient a warm beverage pairing.

Godiva Belgian Heritage Collection, $42, Godiva.com

A gift box from Godiva is typically a special pick.

The Belgian Heritage Collection spotlights chocolates, curated by a team of experts who traveled to Brussels to select the best of 100-plus bonbons.

Giadzy Pandoro, $70, giadzy.com

Chef Giada De Laurentiis’ Pandoro, is the Italian sweet bread hailing from Verona that’s traditionally offered during Christmas and New Year’s.

P.S. You can’t go wrong with Giadzy Double Chocolate Panettone ($73), either.

Edible Arrangements Holiday Dessert Board, $69.99-$179.99, ediblearrangements.com

Chocolate-dipped fruits are a medley of indulgent and refreshing.

Here, guests will be treated to a spread of chocolate-dipped bananas, fresh grapes, strawberries, white-chocolate-dipped pineapple snowmen, cheesecake with whipped topping and crushed peppermint and more.

Wildgrain Chocolate Chip Cookies, $99/box, wildgrain.com

Otherworldly chocolate chip cookies await and make for the perfect host gift (or no-effort dessert if you’re entertaining).

These divine cookies are crispy on the exterior and chewy on the inside.

To order, you’ll enroll in Wildgrain’s membership program (you can cancel at any time; or you can send a gift card for e-mail delivery to your loved one directly), and Wildgrain partners with artisanal bakers across the country to deliver sourdough breads, pastries and/or fresh pastas that can be baked directly from frozen.

Bean Box Perfectly Paired Coffee + Chocolate, $38-$49, beanbox.com

For the chocolate and coffee aficionados on your holiday shopping list, treat them to this thoughtful present that combines hand-crafted chocolate pairings with top-notch java.

For the holidays, you can choose from a holiday rum cake, peaches and cream or chocolate torte pairing.

O&H Danish Bakery I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas Kringle, $26.49, ohdanishbakery.com

A kringle is a traditional Danish pastry shaped like a ring that’s flaky and buttery.

A yuletide pick from this family-owned bakery of 75 years and counting is the "I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas Kringle" with vanilla filling and frosting with a hint of citrus, but you can shop for other seasonal kringle flavors like Christmas Fudge, Reindeer Tracks, Cranberry and more.

Stiffler's Mom's Chocolate Chip Cookies, $25, stifflersconcessions.com

This chocolate chip cookie was created by Tammy and Rick Stiffler who built up their fame as award-winning food vendors at the State Fair of Texas.

While they’ve been peddling sweets to Texans at the fair since 1990, in 2017, Tammy Stiffler introduced Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, and this bucket filled with two dozen of the company’s original chocolate chip cookies in a keepsake bucket is a fan favorite.

Le Macaron French Pastries Macaron Box of 20, $60, lemacaron-us.com

These colorful, dainty meringue-based cookies can make a great gift and holiday dessert.

Choose from a long list of flavors such as Belgian Chocolate, Gingerbread and Crème De Rose or opt for a variety pack.

If you're willing to splurge, the Macaron Tower ($115-$499) also makes for an artful gift to tote along to a holiday party.

Dragonfly Cakes Tea Cakes, $34.50, dragonflycakes.com

These bite-sized portions of genoise sponge cake are decorated in eye-catching wintry themes.

What's more, they’re layered with buttercream fillings and covered in a layer of chocolate.

