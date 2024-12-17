Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

10 dessert gifts to satisfy a sweet tooth this holiday

Sugary treats to place under the Christmas tree or gift to holiday hosts

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
If you have a gift recipient who believes life is better with chocolate, cakes, cookies and other sweet treats, consider wrapping a decadent delight.

Check out 10 thoughtful dessert gifts for hosts or folks who are all about sugary bites.

Sweet Diplomacy The North Pole Box, $58, sweetdiplomacy.com

Sweet Diplomacy

This dessert box has sweets that are gluten-free, vegan and soy-free. (Sweet Diplomacy)

This set of yummy holiday treats includes brownies, peppermint chocolate muffins, "gingersnapperdoodle" cookies and more; add on Sweet Diplomacy’s Baker’s Hot Cocoa or North Pole Express Peppermint Marshmallow Hot Cocoa to give the giftrecipient a warm beverage pairing.

Godiva Belgian Heritage Collection, $42, Godiva.com

GODIVA chocolates

Give a box of Godiva to the sophisticated chocolate lover in your life. (GODIVA)

A gift box from Godiva is typically a special pick.

The Belgian Heritage Collection spotlights chocolates, curated by a team of experts who traveled to Brussels to select the best of 100-plus bonbons.

Giadzy Pandoro, $70, giadzy.com

Giadzy pandoro

Giada De Laurentiis has released her new Pandoro dessert, which is an Italian sweet bread that is traditionally served during Christmas and New Year's. (Giadzy)

Chef Giada De Laurentiis’ Pandoro, is the Italian sweet bread hailing from Verona that’s traditionally offered during Christmas and New Year’s.

P.S. You can’t go wrong with Giadzy Double Chocolate Panettone ($73), either.

Edible Arrangements Holiday Dessert Board, $69.99-$179.99, ediblearrangements.com

edible arrangements box

Keep things both indulgent and refreshing with the holiday dessert board from Edible Arrangements. (Edible Brands)

Chocolate-dipped fruits are a medley of indulgent and refreshing. 

Here, guests will be treated to a spread of chocolate-dipped bananas, fresh grapes, strawberries, white-chocolate-dipped pineapple snowmen, cheesecake with whipped topping and crushed peppermint and more. 

Wildgrain Chocolate Chip Cookies, $99/box, wildgrain.com

Wildgrain chocolate chip cookies

The perfect cookie does exist and Wildgrain is here to get you the tastiest box of crispy and chewy cookies. (Wildgrain)

Otherworldly chocolate chip cookies await and make for the perfect host gift (or no-effort dessert if you’re entertaining). 

These divine cookies are crispy on the exterior and chewy on the inside.

To order, you’ll enroll in Wildgrain’s membership program (you can cancel at any time; or you can send a gift card for e-mail delivery to your loved one directly), and Wildgrain partners with artisanal bakers across the country to deliver sourdough breads, pastries and/or fresh pastas that can be baked directly from frozen. 

Bean Box Perfectly Paired Coffee + Chocolate, $38-$49, beanbox.com

Bean Box Perfectly Paired Coffee + Chocolate gift

Chocolate and coffee is truly a match made in heaven and now you can give the gift of both in a perfect pairing with Bean Box. (Bean Box)

For the chocolate and coffee aficionados on your holiday shopping list, treat them to this thoughtful present that combines hand-crafted chocolate pairings with top-notch java.

For the holidays, you can choose from a holiday rum cake, peaches and cream or chocolate torte pairing. 

O&H Danish Bakery I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas Kringle, $26.49, ohdanishbakery.com

White Christmas kringle

Bring this Danish pastry home during the holidays and pick from a variety of kringle flavors that best suit your family. ( O&H Danish Bakery)

A kringle is a  traditional Danish pastry shaped like a ring that’s flaky and buttery.

A yuletide pick from this family-owned bakery of 75 years and counting is the "I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas Kringle" with vanilla filling and frosting with a hint of citrus, but you can shop for other seasonal kringle flavors like Christmas Fudge, Reindeer Tracks, Cranberry and more.

Stiffler's Mom's Chocolate Chip Cookies, $25, stifflersconcessions.com

Stiffler cookies

Bring the fair home with the famous Stiffler cookies straight from the State Fair of Texas. (Kathy Tran for Stiffler's Mom's Cookie Factory)

This chocolate chip cookie was created by Tammy and Rick Stiffler who built up their fame as award-winning food vendors at the State Fair of Texas. 

While they’ve been peddling sweets to Texans at the fair since 1990, in 2017, Tammy Stiffler introduced Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, and this bucket filled with two dozen of the company’s original chocolate chip cookies in a keepsake bucket is a fan favorite.

Le Macaron French Pastries Macaron Box of 20, $60, lemacaron-us.com

Le Macaron French Pastries

If you have a friend dreaming of Paris this holiday season, bring this Parisian delicacy to them with Le Macaron French Pastries. (Le Macaron French Pastries)

These colorful, dainty meringue-based cookies can make a great gift and holiday dessert.

Choose from a long list of flavors such as Belgian Chocolate, Gingerbread and Crème De Rose or opt for a variety pack. 

If you're willing to splurge, the Macaron Tower ($115-$499) also makes for an artful gift to tote along to a holiday party.

Dragonfly Cakes Tea Cakes, $34.50, dragonflycakes.com

Christmas tea cakes Dragonfly

Keep things delicate and bite-sized with Dragonfly cakes made up of light and airy genoise sponge. (Dragonfly Cakes)

These bite-sized portions of genoise sponge cake are decorated in eye-catching wintry themes.

What's more, they’re layered with buttercream fillings and covered in a layer of chocolate.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.