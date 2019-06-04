Liverpool’s goalkeeper puts his faith on display after winning Champions League: 'God is love!'

Following Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the Champions League final Saturday, goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a bold declaration of faith in Jesus.

The Brazilian soccer star ripped off his jersey to reveal a white shirt with the symbol for "cross equals love," a popular Christian slogan, especially used by Hillsong, a global church, around the Easter season.

In a post on Twitter, he paraphrased by writing "God is love!" with a cross and heart emoji with a photo of him holding up the trophy.

In past years, the final game has garnered viewership beyond the Super Bowl, over 100 million, so Becker's message was easily seen by millions around the world.

Becker's performance was described as "a one-man resistance" and a "godsend" against Tottenham for a rematch with a different outcome from last year's final against Real Madrid.

The second-highest paid Liverpool player, who was the highest paid goalkeeper when he was signed last year, made it all worth it with his saves in the last 20 minutes of the game. He had a total of eight saves during the final game.

He only has one pre-game ritual, reported by Premier.org. "The only thing I do is point to the sky. I’m a Christian so I’m not a superstitious person."

In an interview for his previous team's website, when asked if he had advice for future goalkeepers, he said: "If you want to be a great keeper, you need to work very hard. That’s what I do. You need to be very focused on football and I think faith is important, too. If you believe in God, you know you have to do your best on the pitch and put love into everything you do in life."

Becker face-timed with his daughter and wife, Natalia, who is pregnant with their second child, immediately after the win.