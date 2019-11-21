Christian worship leader shares 'real, raw look' into how God's 'reckless love' helped break porn addiction

Grammy-nominated Christian artist Cory Asbury opens up about a personal struggle with pornography in a new devotional.

Asbury, a worship pastor at Radiant Church in Kalamazoo, Mich., who is part of the Bethel Music Collective, shares about the theology behind his Billboard Hot Christian Songs No. 1 hit single, "Reckless Love," in a 40-day devotional of the same name.

"With the way our western culture idolizes artists and celebrities, I wanted to give readers a real, raw look into the life and struggles of the man behind the popular song," Asbury told Fox News. "This is why, a year after the release of 'Reckless Love,' I’ve written a book by the same name."

Asbury added: "No matter what you’re dealing with — whether pornography or pride, addiction or unforgiveness — you are never too far gone. His love will always be the way back home."

In the devotional, he details how he was introduced to porn at an early age. It was one of the "ugly parts" of his life for many years, even into his time as a worship leader, which made it even more "dark and evil" to him.

But when he got married at 21, it worsened. He notes that marriage "doesn't magically fix all the problems in your life, especially the ones entrenched through years of habitual sin."

Asbury was plagued with a cycle of self-hatred and condemnation until he resonated with the biblical story of David, also a worshipper, who struggled with lust and at the lowest point of his life, penned the words of Psalm 51, which says in part, "Have mercy on me, O God, according to your unfailing love."

As a father of four, Asbury relates to the heart of God the Father toward David in the famous psalm.

"David didn’t let his failure define him," Asbury wrote. "He allowed his Father to do that."

And twice in Scripture, David is referred to a man after God's own heart, an enviable title for any biblical heroes.

The worship pastor encourages his readers to come boldly before God and not wait until their lowest moment. It is guidance he echoes in lyrics he penned in his famous worship song:

"When I felt no worth, You paid it all for me. You have been so, so kind to me...O, the overwhelming, never-ending, reckless love of God."