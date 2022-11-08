Expand / Collapse search
Ripped Zac Efron serves dropkick in wrestling ring with first-look photo in movie about pro Kevin Von Erich

Efron is starring as Von Erich in 'The Iron Claw'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Zac Efron leads 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'

Zac Efron, director Peter Farrelly, and the real John "Chickie" Donohue on new movie in theaters and Apple TV+ based on "Chickie’s" story in 1967 bringing beer from NY hometown to Vietnam to his friends serving in the war.

Zac Efron showed off his bulked-up look in the wrestling ring on the set of A24’s upcoming film "The Iron Claw."

Portraying retired pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich, the 35-year-old actor is seen drop-kicking another opponent in a first-look photo posted on Instagram.

"First look at my latest project Iron Claw! Can’t wait to show you more…let’s go. @A24" Efron captioned, Monday.

ZAC EFRON IS COMPLETELY SHREDDED FOR UPCOMING MOVIE ABOUT PRO WRESTLER KEVIN VON ERICH

The "High School Musical" alum is seen drop-kicking an opponent midair in the wrestling ring. 

In the photo, Efron displayed his toned physique and donned blue shorts, while wearing sports tape around his wrists with his hair flying. 

Celebrity fans, including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick, commented on Efron’s post.

ZAC EFRON SAYS HIS ‘BAYWATCH’ BODY WAS NOT SUSTAINABLE, SUFFERED FROM ‘BAD DEPRESSION’ DURING TRAINING

"Pumped for this," Patrick expressed.

Portraying retired pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich, 35-year-old actor Zac Efron is seen drop-kicking another opponent in a first-look photo posted on Instagram. (John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images)

American professional wrestler Ryan Nemeth responded with two "rock on" hand emojis. 

"The Iron Claw" will tell the story of the Von Erich family and the impact it had on the sport of wrestling.

Efron will be joined by Lily James, Jeremy Allen White and Maura Tierney. Sean Durkin is writing and directing.

Fans got a sneak peek of a behind-the-scenes look when Zac Efron wore only a blue towel while walking on the set of "The Iron Claw."

Fans got a sneak peek of a behind-the-scenes look when Zac Efron wore only a blue towel while walking on the set of "The Iron Claw." (MEGA)

Last month, fans got a sneak peek of a behind-the-scenes look when Efron wore only a blue towel while walking on set. 

Looking noticeably more muscular, the actor also wore a bowl-cut longer wig for the role.

A24 also shared the photo on Twitter with the caption, "Introducing The Golden Warrior himself. Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw."

This is not the first time Efron has had to physically alter his body for a movie role.

The "High School Musical" star revealed he did not ever want to be in shape the way he was for "Baywatch" in a 2020 interview.

"That was actually a really important time to do Baywatch because I realized that when I was done with that movie, I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again. Really. It was so hard," Efron admitted.

"Iron Claw" is slated to have a 2023 release date.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

