'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson says being an American 'means everything to me'

Lainey Wilson is proud to be an American.

When speaking with Fox News Digital ahead of the 2024 ACM Awards, the "Yellowstone" star detailed just how meaningful it is for her to be an American.

"Being an American to me, oh my goodness, it means everything to me," she said. "I tell you what, I would not be able to be doing this. It means being free, and freedom is a good feeling."

The songstress struggled to find success in the early days of her career, but soon enough, her songs were featured on "Yellowstone," and she became a chart-topping superstar.

LAINEY WILSON CREDITS SUCCESS TO GOD, REJECTION AND BEING 'HARDHEADED'

She then found major success in 2021 when she became the first female country singer in two years to reach number one on Billboard's Country Music Chart, with her hit single "Things A Man Oughta Know."

Most recently, Wilson won entertainer of the year and female artist of the year at the 2024 ACM Awards.

WATCH: LAINEY WILSON SHARES WHAT BEING AN AMERICAN MEANS TO HER

"Everybody in this category has loved me... took me on the road, sang songs with me, wrote with me, encouraged me every step of the way," she said during her acceptance speech. "And I love y'all for that."

Wilson credits her strong work ethic to her childhood, growing up on a farm with parents who taught her to never give up on her dreams.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I truly do think it is from being from a long line of farmers. I mean, on my mom's side and my daddy's side. They rolled their sleeves up. They got to work every single day and had good years and bad years, but at the end of the day, they loved it," Wilson told Fox News Digital.

"So that meant that they got up and they did it again, and they'd fall down and they'd do it again. They just had no other option and my daddy has always tried to remind me that he worked really hard, but he's not just working hard for himself. He's working hard for me and my sister and my mama and my sister's kids and one day my kids," Wilson continued.

WATCH: AMERICAN STARS CELEBRATE THEIR LOVE FOR THE USA THIS INDEPENDENCE DAY

In her song, "Hang Tight Honey," Wilson details just what life growing up on a farm was like, telling Fox News Digital it was a way for her to pay tribute to those who helped raise her.

She later added it is "important for [her] to remember where [she] come[s] from" because when she reflects on what made her the person she is today, she believes "it truly is because of the place and the people that raised [her]."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's cool that I get to write this music and I get to remind myself of that every single night," she explained. "At the end of the day, in order for me to be able to tell the kind of stories that I'm supposed to tell and relate to my fans, I got to keep living as normal of a life as I possibly can. That's why I keep my people close and that's why I keep the people of Baskin [Louisiana], my town of 200 people, close."