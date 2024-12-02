Wynonna Judd's daughter arrested for third time in months, allegedly stole a church van

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested in October and faces seven charges, Albemarle County, Virginia, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Kelley, 28, was charged with three counts of felony grand larceny for allegedly stealing a church van and trailer. In addition, she faces four additional charges of driving without a license, destruction of property with intent, failure to use headlights and setting in motion a vehicle with intent to commit a crime.

The latest charges mark the third time in a matter of months that Kelley, 28, has been arrested.

"On Sunday, October 27, 2024, at approximately 6:34 pm, the Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville," Albemarle County Police Department officials told Fox News Digital.

"Responding officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Massie Branch Lane where the vehicle came to a stop at approximately 6:43 pm. Officers arrested and charged 28-year-old Grace Pauline Kelley with three counts of felony grand larceny (§18.2-95), driving without a license (§46.2-300), destruction of property with intent (§18.2-137), failure to use headlights (§46.2-1030), and setting in motion a vehicle with intent to commit a crime (§18.2-147)."

Authorities confirmed Kelley is still detained at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

On a crowdfunding site dedicated to raising money to secure a new form of transportation for the congregation, pastor Kent Hart wrote that "on a personal level" the church had forgiven Kelley.

"Even though we have suffered that loss, we're just really hoping the community helps us out," he said.

"I’m not sure what we would get from Grace, as far as, you know, replacement, and we’re not really even going that way. We’re just forgiving her, and we’re trusting the Lord to provide for our needs."

In August, Kelley was arrested and booked into Georgia's Carroll County Jail on three misdemeanor counts: fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving with a suspended/revoked license and using motorcycle equipment improperly, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Kelley was released on $2,750 bond. It is unknown if and when she is expected to appear in court.

The arrest comes months after she was arrested for allegedly exposing herself on a busy highway intersection in Alabama in April.

Charging documents alleged Kelley exposed her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14. After her arrest on April 5, Kelley was charged with three misdemeanors, including soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2017, Kelley pleaded guilty to manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine. She was later sentenced to jail after leaving a court-ordered drug recovery program and violating her probation.

Kelley began her eight-year sentence in 2017, but was released six years early and put on parole.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Wynonna Judd for comment.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report