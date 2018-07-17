Wynonna Judd on Blake Shelton's onstage drinking: 'I get it' but it's not for me

Blake Shelton owned up to drinking "a lot" before a performance on Saturday and country music veteran Wynonna Judd was asked to weigh in on Shelton's drunken antics in a new interview.

The 54-year-old stopped by the Domenick Nati Show where she said she's a "Judd, not a judge" when asked by the host about Shelton's drinking on Monday.

"I love Blake and I get it," Judd replied. "I understand that some people do all that."

But she continued, "I've asked some of the greatest singers, whether it's Tony Bennett or other people, and we all agree that we need all the brain cells we can have onstage, I'll put it that way."

Host Nati asked Judd to elaborate but was cut off by the singer's publicist.

Shelton's admission was all in good fun after a fan posted a video of him falling on stage.

"Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!! Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that s--t! And yes I had been drinking. A lot," Shelton joked on Twitter.

In the video, Shelton can be seen tripping over something on stage before taking a tumble. He quickly gets himself back up and continues on with the show.