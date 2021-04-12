WrestleMania 37 viewers praise and mock Logan Paul for 'selling' big hit that left him face-down on the mat

Logan Paul’s appearance at WrestleMania 37 ended with the social media star face-down on the mat at the hands of Kevin Owens.

The YouTube celebrity and boxer appeared as a special guest of wrestler Sami Zayn for his big match against Owens on night two of the popular annual entertainment spectacle. The duo had teased a somewhat one-sided friendship in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania after Paul accompanied Zayn for the "world premiere" of a trailer for a documentary the conspiracy-minded wrestler made.

A teaser for Paul’s appearance at the show showed the YouTuber seem reluctant to further his friendship with the wrestler, which all came to a head in the ring after Zayn was soundly defeated by Owens. Paul took to the ring and endured a brief moment of Zayn berating him about the loss. The YouTuber then shoved him out of the ring and brazenly raised Owen’s hand in victory as the crowd booed him relentlessly.

Zayn left the arena in a fit of fury before a horrified Owens pretended to go in for a handshake before kicking Paul in the chest and stunning him to the mat, eliciting uproarious cheers from the crowd that was eager to see the Internet celebrity get his comeuppance.

WRESTLEMANIA 37 TAPS ASHLAND CRAFT AS THE FIRST FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST TO PERFORM 'AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL'

It didn’t take long before people took to Twitter to sound off on the big moment. While many were pleased to see the often controversial YouTube celebrity take a hit, most were proud of him for selling the big blow like a wrestling professional.

"Logan Paul doing a great job in wrestlemania," one user wrote.

DAVE BAUTISTA RETIRES FROM WRESTLING AT WRESTLEMANIA 35

"Ok, fair play to Logan Paul for doing a decent job of selling the Stunner. There's been much worse," another added.

"Logan Paul selling that stunner last night better than most pros do," a third added.

"I wish I could give Logan Paul a stone cold stunner. I would be sooo happy," another wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Paul himself even made light of the moment on his own Twitter page. In one tweet, he shared a photo of himself laying on the mat alongside a photo of Nate Robinson, who his brother defeated in a recent boxing match by knockout.

"Not like this," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also shared a still of himself getting kicked in the stomach along with the caption: "the kick heard around the world."