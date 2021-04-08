WrestleMania 37 taps Ashland Craft as the first female country artist to perform 'America The Beautiful'

Country singer Ashland Craft will make both country music and WWE history when she performs at WrestleMania 37 on Sunday night.

According to People, the artist has been tapped to perform "America The Beautiful" on night two of the massively popular annual wrestling competition to kick off the conclusion of the event. This will make the 24-year-old singer the first-ever female country artist to perform the patriotic track at the show since its inception in 1985.

The WWE confirmed the news on its website as well.

People notes that Craft has been a longtime fan of wrestling and would often cheer on her favorite stars alongside her father and brother. Now, she can boast not only attending the sport’s biggest night, but performing as well.

Craft got her start in the business thanks to an appearance on "The Voice" in Season 13. At the time, she was a member of Miley Cyrus’ team and finished in the top 12 of that year. She was recently named one of CMT’s "next Women of Country Class of 2021" as well. She’ll be in good company on the WrestleMania stage after musician and Grammy-winner Bebe Rexha performs the same song on Saturday night.

WrestleMania 37 will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., which recently played home to Super Bowl LV in February. The show was supposed to broadcast WrestleMania 36 in 2020 from the same venue, but was forced to change things up as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, closing the set to anyone but essential personnel.

While most sports were forced to deal with shutdowns due to the pandemic, the WWE forged on, continuing to find ways to air "Monday Night Raw," "Friday Night SmackDown" and "NXT" to viewers.