'Wonder Years' actress Crystal McKellar accused of trying to undermine Peter Thiel's fund

A former child star and sister of actress Danica McKellar is being sued for breach of contract after allegedly authoring a letter-writing campaign to bring down a venture fund owned by billionaire Peter Thiel.

Crystal McKellar, who portrayed Becky Slater on "The Wonder Years," is being accused of attempting to disgrace Thiel's Mithril Capital Management through anonymous handwritten letters to its investors, according to documents obtained by the New York Post.

Per the Post, McKellar, who graduated from Harvard Law School in 2003, formerly served as Mithril's sole general counsel before leaving the firm in February with a reported $225,000-a-year consulting job.

According to the suit filed in Texas court earlier this week, McKellar's letters were "written to sow discord between Mithril and its business partners." While the letters were not signed, some of the envelopes used to mail them had a return address with McKellar's initials on it and a forensic handwriting analysis obtained by Mithril identified her as the author.

The suit claimed that one of McKellar's letters accused Mithril co-founder Ajay Royan of "lying to investors and the public about how much he is charging us in management fees."

The suit seeks more than $1 million in relief.

McKellar did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.