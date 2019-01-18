Woman who Robin Thicke groped in viral photo speaks out for 10 Year Challenge

The woman who Robin Thicke famously groped has resurfaced — using the “10-year challenge” to say that she no longer wants to “be known as the ass-grab girl.”

Lana Scolaro was at the center of a scandal in 2013 when she posted a picture online that showed Thicke — then married to Paula Patton — squeezing her butt while they posed for the camera in a New York club.

This week, Scolaro used the online craze, in which people post a recent shot of themselves and one from 10 years ago, to revisit the incident (although her math was a bit faulty as far as the number of years). She posted the infamous pic with a speech bubble that had Thicke saying, “Her ass grabbed my hand! I swear!”

She captioned the recent post: “So everyone’s doing this 10 year throwback thing and I no longer wanna be known as the ass-grab girl but love ya @RobinThicke . . . I will be deleting this post tomorrow.”

The photo has since been deleted, but can still be viewed here.

