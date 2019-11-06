Will Smith bares his butt in Instagram post: ‘Here I am, gettin' a colonoscopy for the clout’

Will Smith may be sharing a little too much information.

The "Aladdin" star shared a video on Instagram introducing his followers to his upcoming procedure.

"These are my little no-slip socks, that's my gown, it opens in the back," Smith, 51, said. "My a-- is gonna be out so they can get to it easy."

He then cut to a shot of himself looking rather unhappy in a hospital gown.

"My -ss gonna be out," Smith whispered before showing off a (blurred) shot of his behind.

The Instagram video was captioned with: "They said you can't get to 50 million followers on (Instagram) without showing your butt. So here I am, gettin' a colonoscopy for the clout."

The clip lasts less than 30 seconds, but Smith's Instagram page features a link to a 17-minute long vlog of his experiences before and after the procedure.

"It's 2019, gotta get our health right," Smith said in the vlog. "There's a certain amount of commitment and embarrassment involved with being healthy. You just gotta do it, man."