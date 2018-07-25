'Wicked Tuna' star Nicholas 'Duffy' Fudge arrested for drunk driving months before sudden death

“Wicked Tuna” star Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated nearly four months before his unexpected death last week at age 28.

Fudge who starred on the National Geographic's reality television series was arrested on March 28 in Portsmouth, N.H., the Portsmouth Police Department told People.

On the evening of March 28, a caller alerted the department of a “possible drunken driver on Islington Street.” Fudge was stopped and arrested on “charges alleging he disobeyed an officer, was driving while intoxicated and after suspension and resisted arrest.” Fudge was “also cited for crossing a solid line and allegedly having an open container of alcohol,” Seacoast Online reported.

Fudge was discharged and the case was under investigation “because he hadn’t been adjudicated yet,” People reported.

Fudge died “unexpectedly” on July 19, according to an obituary published on the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home’s website. The National Geographic Channel also confirmed the fisherman’s passing in a statement on Twitter.

“Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss,” the statement read.

Fudge appeared on “Wicked Tuna,” which follows several fishing boats in Gloucester, Mass., in search of the elusive Atlantic Bluefin tuna. He also appeared on the spinoff series "Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks."

A cause of death has not been released.

Fox News’ Gerren Keith Gaynor and the Associated Press contributed to this report.