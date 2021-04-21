Whoopi Goldberg penning superhero film about an older Black woman: ‘They’re really going to save the earth’

Whoopi Goldberg is pulling up her own chair to the realm of superhero films.

The 65-year-old actress and often outspoken co-host of "The View" revealed to Variety that she is actively underway penning a script for an original superhero film centered on an older Black woman who acquires superhuman powers but has to teach herself how to control and use them.

"Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes," Goldberg told the publication. "They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women."

Goldberg is already among the busiest in showbiz.

‘THE VIEW’ DERAILS INTO AWKWARD SILENCE AS MCCAIN CLASHES WITH WHOOPI OVER GEORGIA VOTING LAW

The EGOT holder -- who had already earned a Grammy in 1985 and achieved the elusive feat in 2002 after winning her Tony Award for producing "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and her Daytime Emmy for "Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel" -- is set to reprise her role as the Las Vegas showgirl-turned-nun Deloris Van Cartier in "Sister Act 3" for Disney+, which Goldberg will produce alongside Tyler Perry.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG DEFENDS TOM CRUISE'S CORONAVIRUS RANT: 'I GET IT'

She is also producing "The Emmett Till Story" and is preparing herself for a return as Guinan on "Star Trek: Picard."

All that on her plate, Goldberg said she isn’t yet ready to relinquish her coveted seat at "The View."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m there until I don’t think I can do it anymore, but I’m not there yet," she said. "As long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it. The minute they say, ‘No, you can’t,’ then I have to figure out what to do."