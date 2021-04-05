‘The View’ derails into awkward silence as McCain clashes with Whoopi over Georgia voting law

ABC's "The View" derailed into awkward silence on Monday when co-host Meghan McCain said if President Biden supports Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia's new voting laws, he should also keep Olympic athletes out of China.

"Oh, for frog legs," co-host Whoopi Goldberg uttered as McCain made her point.

The drama began when co-host Joy Behar claimed Republicans want to "stop people from voting" because they’re concerned the GOP wouldn’t win a fair election. McCain, the show’s lone conservative but not always a defender of Republicans, didn’t agree.

"First off, if Major League Baseball is going to boycott the All-Star game, there are a bunch of other baseball games in Georgia that are coming up," McCain said, referring to the Atlanta Braves’ 81 home games scheduled for 2021.

"They should boycott that, too. Put your money where your mouth is. Just completely remove yourself entirely from Georgia since it’s a racist, deplorable, unforgivable place, according to Major League Baseball," McCain said.

"There is a huge misunderstanding of this bill. The Washington Post actually gave President Biden Four Pinocchios, it’s the first Four Pinocchios that he’s gotten since he’s been president," McCain said, referring to the liberal newspaper’s term for a "whopper" of a lie.

Biden received the rating last week for falsely claiming the Georgia voting law limited early voting hours. McCain called criticism of the Georgia law "intellectually dishonest" and noted it’s actually tougher to vote early in New York.

Among the moments criticized by the Post was when Biden said last week he would "strongly support" the All-Star Game being relocated in response to the law that he called "Jim Crow on steroids."

"I don’t think we’re going to accomplish anything just by all of us boycotting each other," she continued. "I’m really, really disappointed in President Biden… he’s the first sitting president in U.S. history to call for an economic boycott targeting a specific state. This is healing the soul of the nation? This is bringing Americans together? This is being a president for all of America? It is not. This is culture war stuff at its very base level and it is only seeking to divide us even further. That is not what I was promised with President Biden."

McCain wasn’t finished, declaring her "final thing" on the topic is that Biden needs to hold China accountable for its actions, too.

"If we’re going to do this moral equivalency, sliding scale, with the Biden administration, 100 percent you need to come out today and say you are boycotting the Beijing Olympics because there is mass genocide going on with the Uighurs there and you have nothing to say," McCain said. "We’re still going to the Olympics where mass genocide is happening but we’re going to boycott everything in the state of Georgia? That is ridiculous and the American public aren’t stupid."

A flustered Goldberg began to talk over McCain and said, "Oh, for frog legs."

McCain responded, "I’m sorry? I’m sorry?"

Goldberg asked, "Are you done?"

"Yes," McCain said, as she appeared to think there were technical issues. "Yes, sorry."

Goldberg then declared the Georgia law to be "B.S" and said she hadn’t thought about the Olympics.

The recently enacted law places new restrictions on voting by mail, adds voter ID requirements and limits ballot drop boxes. It also mandates two Saturdays of early voting ahead of general elections, an increase from just one, and leaves two Sundays as optional. The law also bans outside groups from handing out food or water to those waiting in line to vote.

