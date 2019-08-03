Whoopi Goldberg slammed after body shaming Mariah Carey: '20 bodies ago'

Whoopi Goldberg faced major backlash on social media after she appeared to body shame veteran singer Mariah Carey during “The View” Thursday.

Goldberg, 63, and her co-hosts were welcoming actor Jerry O’Connell, who once played Carey’s boyfriend in a music video, to set when a mic’d Goldberg attempted to quietly comment on the singer’s weight.

“That was 20 years ago. Can you believe that?” Sunny Hostin said as the video of a 29-year-old Carey played out.

Goldberg looking at the screen behind her can be heard saying to co-host Ana Navarro “20 bodies ago,” appearing to comment on Carey’s thinner appearance.

“20 bodies ago? @WhoopiGoldberg you, yourself have changed body types MANY times. What’s this about? You’re always jumping on people to be more positive and polite and you come up in here with this? What’s got you mad today?” on person tweeted at the comedian.

Another user added “Classic video, too bad @WhoopiGoldberg had to body shame a glorious woman who has thrived through it all.”

Other viewers shamed Goldberg as poor feminst.

“@WhoopiGoldberg have more respect. Youre NOT a feminist when you point at another woman's body,” one person wrote.

“@WhoopiGoldberg you was so nasty on @bellathorne and now you're doing the same with @MariahCarey.Can you explain what kind feminist are you?” another person tweeted.

Goldberg has yet to comment on her remarks.