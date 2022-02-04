Whoopi Goldberg’s 1993 recipe, ‘Jewish American Princess Fried Chicken,’ for charity cookbook resurfaces

Whoopi Goldberg continues to be scrutinized for a reported history of remarks she has made about Jewish people following her suspension from "The View" this week.

In 1993, the "Sister Act" star, whose real name is Caryn Johnson, submitted a recipe called "Jewish American Princess Fried Chicken" for a charity cookbook, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported Friday that Goldberg’s recipe entry for the "Cooking in The Litchfield Hills" cookbook featured a step-by-step process for creating the dish with off-color anecdotes in jest.

"Send chauffeur to your favorite butcher shop for the chicken (save the brown paper bag)," Goldberg's recipe reportedly says. "Have your cook 1) Melt equal parts oil and butter 3/4 deep in skillet over moderate heat."

‘THE VIEW’ HOST WHOOPI GOLDBERG CLAIMS HOLOCAUST WASN'T ABOUT RACE: ‘THESE ARE TWO WHITE GROUPS’

"2) Put flour, seasoned with remaining ingredients, into brown paper bag. 3) Rinse chicken parts and place in bag."

"Then you tightly close top of bag (watch your nails) and shake 10 times.

"Hand bag to Cook, go dress for dinner. While you dress, have Cook preheat oven to 350 degrees and brown chicken slowly in skillet. When evenly browned, have Cook place chicken in dish in oven. Have Cook prepare rest of meal while you touch up your makeup.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG CONFRONTS HOLOCAUST REMARKS WITH STEPHEN COLBERT: DON’T WANT TO ‘FAKE APOLOGIZE’

"In about half an hour, voila! Dinner is served! You must be exhausted," Goldberg’s recipe concludes.

A rep for Goldberg did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Connecticut cookbook also featured entries that included the likes of Diane Sawyer's "roasted potato skins with scallion dip," the late Eartha Kitt's "summer zucchini soup with nasturtium blossoms," Oscar de la Renta's "fresh pumpkin and crab soup," former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman's "noodle pudding" and fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg’s "sour cream stuffed chicken with new potatoes."

Goldberg’s recipe was met with intense backlash at the time by the Anti-Defamation League, which labeled it "insulting" and "anti-Semitic."

"It’s a lousy recipe with insensitive and anti-Semitic ingredients," the organization, helmed by its National Director Abraham Foxman, fumed at the time. "Whoopi should know better.

"She needs some sensitivity training, unfortunately. The good people who published it need some sensitivity training too."

ADL, JEWISH GROUPS CONDEMN WHOOPI GOLDBERG'S HOLOCAUST COMMENTS, ACCUSE HER OF MINIMIZING JEWISH SUFFERING

The Daily Mail further reported that Goldberg’s agent at the time, Brad Cafarelli, came out in strong defense of his client when it all went down, stating, "Maybe (the critics) are not aware that Whoopi is Jewish, so she is certainly not anti-Semitic."

The 66-year-old Goldberg has gone on record in many instances owning her Jewish heritage and that her recipe was designed and written with comedy as the basis of its foundation.

She gave a similar account to the Orlando Sentinel in 1994 when she said she does not openly practice any religion.

"I am a Jewish-American princess," she told the newspaper. "That’s probably what bothers people most. It’s not my problem people are uncomfortable with the fact that I’m Jewish."

CELEBRITIES REACT TO WHOOPI GOLDBERG'S HOLOCAUST COMMENTS ON 'THE VIEW'

Three years later, in a 1997 interview with Playbill, Goldberg reportedly doubled down on her heritage claims.

"My family is Jewish, Buddhist, Baptist and Catholic – none of which I subscribe to, by the way, as I don't believe in man-made religions," she explained, adding that she adopted the stage last name Goldberg from a "Jewish ancestor."

Following the vitriol she received after her remarks on "The View," Goldberg issued an apology and later said during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that she was "very upset that people misunderstood" her argument surrounding the ideology of Jewish faith and its dichotomy to how race is perceived.

"I understand," she said. "I felt differently. I respect everything everyone is saying to me and I don’t want to fake apologize … I’m very upset that people misunderstood what I was saying.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ISSUES APOLOGY FOR HOLOCAUST COMMENTS: ‘I STAND CORRECTED’

"It upset a lot of people which was never, ever, ever, ever my intention … I thought we were having a discussion."

As a Black woman, Goldberg explained that her perception of race is based on skin color, but it’s become apparent to her that people feel "very differently."

"I think of race as being something that I can see," she said. "So, I see you and I know what race you are."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In an effort to express her own feelings about the mass genocide that killed six million Jews, Goldberg positioned the tragedy as "man’s inhumanity to man" instead of racism.

"This wasn’t based on the skin," she said. "You couldn’t tell who was Jewish. They had to delve deeply to figure it out … My point is, they had to do the work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I did it to myself," she added. "This was my thought process, and I’ll work hard not to think that way again."

Fox News Digital's Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.