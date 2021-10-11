Expand / Collapse search
Whoopi Goldberg speaks out after Barbara Corcoran apologizes for body-shaming joke on 'The View'

The 'Shark Tank' star poked fun at Goldberg's weight while on-air at 'The View'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Whoopi Goldberg doesn't seem bothered by a joke recently made at her expense.

The 65-year-old actress found herself in headlines recently after "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran appeared on "The View" and poked fun at the co-host's weight.

During the appearance on the talk show, Corcoran, 72, said that she could make two pairs of pants for herself out of a single pair sized for Goldberg.

Not long after, the businesswoman issued a public apology online.

The "Ghost" star is unphased, however, telling TMZ that she didn't take offense to the joke.

"She doesn't have to apologize, I know her," said the star when pressed about Corcoran's statement. Goldberg pointed to the "Shark Tank" star's 70th birthday party – which featured her lying in a coffin – as proof of her cooky sense of humor.

"Barbara's always been funny and weird. That's who she is," Goldberg continued. "It takes a lot more to offend me."

Whoopi Goldberg said that ‘it takes a lot more to offend’ her than Barbara Corcoran poking fun at her weight on-air.

Whoopi Goldberg said that ‘it takes a lot more to offend’ her than Barbara Corcoran poking fun at her weight on-air. (Getty/The View)

The star concluded by explaining that after 25 years of friendship, she's known Corcoran "too long" to let such a joke get under her skin.

The pair – along with Goldberg's fellow "The View" co-hosts – were discussing the denim brand Good American, which is known for its all-inclusive styling.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, 52, was praising the business model of developing jeans in various sizes, to which Goldberg, 65, quipped, "Well, I have to try them," joking, "Will they fit this COVID [butt]?"

While Hostin and fellow co-host Ana Navarro, 49, were adamant the jeans would, in fact, fit Goldberg, Corcoran found an opportunity within the banter to poke fun at the Oscar winner.

"When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs," said the entrepreneur.

In her apology, the businesswoman said, in part: "I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry."

