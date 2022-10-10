Whitney Houston producer Clive Davis is excited for new film: 'Nobody has touched the real person of Whitney'

On Feb. 11, 2012, the world lost legendary performer Whitney Houston.

Just shy of the 11th anniversary of her death, fans will be reintroduced to Houston through her frequent collaborator and producer Clive Davis, who, along with several others, is releasing a biopic of the star, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

Davis told Fox News Digital, "Up to now, nobody has touched the real person of Whitney."

He was critical of previous projects that tried to tell Houston's story, saying "They've only – depending on their prejudice – it's been the downfall. We're going to cover it."

The movie, which stars Naomi Ackie as Houston and Stanley Tucci as Davis, will premiere Dec. 21.

"I look forward to a great film that's multidimensional, that is a celebration of an incredible artist and her music, but that tells the realistic story about struggles or aspirations or hopes," Davis expressed to Fox News Digital.

Houston famously struggled with drug addiction, which ultimately contributed to her death.

While staying at The Beverly Hilton, Houston was discovered dead in her bathtub. The coroner ruled that the singer had died from accidental drowning and that "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use," had directly caused her death.

Davis, who attended the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball, which was also held at The Beverly Hilton, spoke candidly of the "I Will Always Love You" singer that he discovered when she was just a teenager. He said, "She was an all-time singer, she was an all-time inspiration to the producers, the writers, that co-existed with her. So let's hear it for the full person that I knew, who was unique, special and loved."

The event, which raised over $1.7 million for the Children's Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, featured performances by John Legend and Andy Grammer.

Grammer told Fox News Digital, "I was just meeting upstairs with some of the children that are going to be here tonight, and they were explaining all of it to me. I'm so, so blessed to be here to offer support, play some music, try to get people riled up and emotional, and raise some money."

Model Janice Dickinson, who said she tries to attend the charity event every year, stressed the importance of the actual cause, and not that she and fellow guests were dressed up. "It's very important that you get together for this cause to make a difference… The difference is the cause… not all the smoke and mirrors of how we're dressed and what we look like," Dickinson told Fox News Digital.