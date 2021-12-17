White House recruits Pentatonix to promote vaccine booster shots

The White House is calling in backup as it continues to promote coronavirus vaccine booster shots.

For months now, officials have been encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and in recent months, have introduced booster shots into the conversation.

Famed a cappella group Pentatonix has lent its talents to the campaign, performing a brief original tune promoting booster shots on the White House's social media platforms.

"We can’t shout ‘get your booster’ from the rooftops of the White House, so we asked Pentatonix to do us one better," the post's caption says. "Find a booster or vaccine appointment near you at vaccines.gov."

PENTATONIX PERFORM 'UP ON THE HOUSETOP'

In the clip, the quintet, dressed to the nines, harmonize in true Pentatonix fashion as they sing about the vaccine.

"Get your booster. Just like a seat for a little kid. Just like the heat from a rocket ship," they sing, "Sometimes all you need is a booster."

It seems that viewers weren't terribly pleased with the music video.

PENTATONIX PERFORMS 'LITTLE DRUMMER BOY'

"Oh for F’s sake," one person said.

Another wrote, "Omg, this is the CREEPIEST video that ever came out from this IG account."

Pentatonix rose to fame in 2011 when the group won "The Sing-Off," a competition show for vocal groups. They've since become known for their covers of popular songs, especially Christmas tunes.

The group, comprised of vocalists Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallie – has won three Grammy Awards, including one for a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene."

The White House also recently recruited the Jonas Brothers for a similar bit, which sees the trio play on the popular "bing bong" TikTok trend to promote vaccine boosters.