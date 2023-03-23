Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak yells at contestant a day after going viral for tackling winner

Sajak seemingly lost patience with a contestant during the latest 'Wheel of Fortune' episode

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
'Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie appears as special guest letter-turner as Vanna White hosts Video

'Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie appears as special guest letter-turner as Vanna White hosts

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie appears as a special guest as Vanna White hosts the show

"Wheel of Fortune" has quickly become a wheel of media headlines, with host Pat Sajak making news once again for his behavior during the game show.

Just a day after he went viral for his on-stage tackle of a contestant, Sajak was caught yelling at a contestant to solve a puzzle.

"Oh! I'm going to solve," said contestant Nicole from Peachtree, Georgia, during Wednesday's episode when the puzzle had just two unknown letters left.

"Please, solve the darn puzzle!" Sajak exclaimed loudly.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOST PAT SAJAK TACKLES CONTESTANT IN BIZARRE MOMENT THAT HAS FANS PUZZLED

Pat Sajak had minimal patience for contestant Nicole on Wednesday's episode of "Wheel of Fortune."

Pat Sajak had minimal patience for contestant Nicole on Wednesday's episode of "Wheel of Fortune." (Ethan Miller)

Nicole had already successfully guessed several letters in a row when Sajak said, "Looks pretty good to me," as if to say there should be no need to spin again.

With four letters missing from the puzzle in the "Same Name" category, Nicole chose to spin again, selecting a P. She narrowed the puzzle to two missing letters after guessing Y.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ HOST PAT SAJAK AND CONTESTANT'S ‘SUPER CRINGEY’ MOMENT SENDS FANS INTO A FRENZY

She ultimately solved the puzzle correctly, shouting "Coconut and cough syrup!" before letting out a sigh of relief.

Pat Sajak has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since 1981.

Pat Sajak has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since 1981. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

The camera then cut to Sajak, who shared "It's a horrible moment when you know that everyone in America knows what this is, ‘Why don’t I?' But you got it," he told Nicole.

He added, "We appreciate that you pretended you didn’t know 'till the end, you increased the drama and that was great."

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ FAILS: CONTESTANTS WHO TOTALLY BLEW IT

Although she accrued more money, Nicole fell short to contestant Cory who ultimately was declared the episode's winner.

The tense moment came just a day after a controversial moment when Sajak was caught, albeit playfully, tackling the winner of that night's episode.

Pat Sajak came under fire after bizarrely tackling contestant Fred on Tuesday's episode.

Pat Sajak came under fire after bizarrely tackling contestant Fred on Tuesday's episode. (Wheel of Fortune/YouTube)

Winner Fred revealed himself to be a drama teacher as well as a bar trivia host and professional wrestler. 

He ran away with the episode, solving puzzle after puzzle

"Just ‘cause he’s a professional wrestler, want me to body slam him for you? I can do that," Sajak asked the other two contestants, to which they answered yes.

Later in the episode, Fred was tasked with solving the bonus round. After doing so successfully, he pumped his arms in the air and hugged his father who came on stage.

His father held up Fred's arm as if he had just reigned victorious in a wrestling match, while Fred beamed. Moments later, Sajak came over and pretended to put Fred in a choke hold, locking his arm behind his back and grabbing his face.

Although silly in nature, fans were left confused by Sajak's actions, taking to Twitter, writing things like, "Lost your mind @patsajak," or "@patsajak getting ready for the @WWE next week."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

