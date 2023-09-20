'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Ryan Seacrest thrilled with Vanna White contract renewal: 'She's beloved'

Ryan Seacrest is congratulating Vanna White on her "Wheel of Fortune" contract extension, which slates her as co-host through the 2025-26 season.

In a pre-taped clip from "Sunday Today With Willie Geist," Seacrest shares that he's thrilled with White's return.

"This is such great news," the new "Wheel of Fortune" co-host began. "Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I have been very excited to work with her, but now that it’s official I can say, ‘Congratulations Vanna! I can’t wait.'"

On Tuesday, Fox News Digital confirmed that White has extended her contract with " Wheel of Fortune " for two years as longtime host Pat Sajak prepares to leave in 2024.

VANNA WHITE MISSES ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ FOR FIRST TIME IN 30 YEARS: HER UPCOMING ABSENCE EXPLAINED

White signed a two-year contract extension as co-host of the popular game show through the 2025-26 season as Seacrest will take over for Sajak in fall 2024, according to a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Terms of White's new contract were not disclosed.

According to Seacrest, it was "super important" important that White remained as co-host of the popular game show.

"She’s beloved by this country and by the viewers, and I can’t even imagine standing next to her on that set being able to say, ‘Okay, let’s get to it.’ It’s great news," he said. "I’m very, very happy to hear it and very happy I’ll be able to work with her."

Seacrest shared with Geist that he will be turning to White for advice when he steps into the co-host role.

"Vanna, please tell me what to do!" Seacrest said. "I can say, ‘How does this work? Where do we go now? What’s next? Okay, got it.'"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Before Seacrest became a household name, he found a mentor in broadcasting legend Dick Clark, who helped propel his career from standing on the sidelines to shining in the spotlight.

Seacrest not only hosts multiple shows across a variety of platforms, he also works behind the scenes as a producer on some of the biggest television shows.

Pat Sajak announced his retirement from "Wheel" in June after hosting since 1981. The program first premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"As previously announced, Wheel of Fortune’s Season 41, which kicked off this past week, will be the last for host Pat Sajak," the statement announcing the show's 41st season said.

"The show will celebrate the 41-derful seasons with him at the helm. Co-host Vanna White has extended her contract for an additional two years, keeping her revealing letters at the iconic puzzleboard through the 2025-2026 season."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White became Sajak's regular co-host in December 1982 after Stafford left the show months before.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.