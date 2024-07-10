Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Game Shows

'Wheel of Fortune's' Vanna White dispels rift rumors with Ryan Seacrest in pointed Instagram post

Pat Sajak will return for 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' in the fall

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant praises Pat Sajak for being ‘very gracious’ Video

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant praises Pat Sajak for being ‘very gracious’

Tavaris Williams was grateful for Pat Sajak’s calm and professional demeanor after his surprising puzzle answer.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White appear to be dispelling rumors of a rift on the set of their popular game show.

Rumors circulated last month that White was considering quitting "Wheel of Fortune" due to awkwardness with Seacrest, despite having signed a contract in the fall to appear through the 2025-2026 season of the show.

"Friends on and off camera. Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!" White captioned a photo of her and Seacrest dining out together on Instagram, shared yesterday.

VANNA WHITE EXTENDS ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ CONTRACT AS CO-HOST THROUGH 2025-2026 SEASON

Ryan Seacrest smiles for a photo with Vanna White and Pat Sajak on the set of Wheel of Fortune

Vanna White seemingly put to rest any rumblings that she and new "Wheel of Fortune" host Ryan Seacrest weren't getting on as well as she and former host Pat Sajak had. (Ryan Seacrest Instagram)

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

An inside source previously told the Daily Mail that White was struggling with working on the set of "Wheel of Fortune," which she co-hosted with Pat Sajak since 1982 until his retirement this year.

WATCH: ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ HOST PAT SAJAK DELIVERS SPEECH DURING FINAL EPISODE

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak delivers speech during final episode Video

"Vanna is retiring from the show when her contract ends, but there is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner," the source revealed. "It is just so difficult to do this without Pat." The source added that White "doesn't jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat, and no one really ever expected her to. There is just no way that she possibly could."

Vanna White smiles in a slinky purple dress with "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" co-host Pat Sajak in a black suit and tie

Vanna White and Pat Sajak hosted "Wheel of Fortune" together from 1982 to 2024. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Vanna feels that she has put her time in. She devoted her entire life to this show and she had an incredible run while making a fortune," they continued. "She knows that the show needs to go in a different direction and appeal to a younger demographic," they said, noting she wants the show to still air.

"This will require a younger female host, someone who can be to Ryan what she was to Pat."  

Vanna White in a red dress smiles as she poses for a photo with "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" co-host Pat Saja in a black suit

Pat Sajak's last episode of "Wheel of Fortune" aired in June 2024. (Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last summer, shortly after Sajak disclosed his intentions to retire, the show announced that "American Idol" host Seacrest would be taking over for the television legend.

"It's official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited - Welcome Ryan!" the show's X account posted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sajak's last episode of the game show aired in June, although according to The Hollywood Reporter, Sajak will host one final season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," set to premiere in the fall. Episodes have reportedly not begun taping.

Last month, Seacrest revealed that he had started filming on "Wheel of Fortune." 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending