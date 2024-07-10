'Wheel of Fortune's' Vanna White dispels rift rumors with Ryan Seacrest in pointed Instagram post

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White appear to be dispelling rumors of a rift on the set of their popular game show.

Rumors circulated last month that White was considering quitting "Wheel of Fortune" due to awkwardness with Seacrest, despite having signed a contract in the fall to appear through the 2025-2026 season of the show.

"Friends on and off camera. Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!" White captioned a photo of her and Seacrest dining out together on Instagram, shared yesterday.

VANNA WHITE EXTENDS ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ CONTRACT AS CO-HOST THROUGH 2025-2026 SEASON

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

An inside source previously told the Daily Mail that White was struggling with working on the set of "Wheel of Fortune," which she co-hosted with Pat Sajak since 1982 until his retirement this year.

WATCH: ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ HOST PAT SAJAK DELIVERS SPEECH DURING FINAL EPISODE

"Vanna is retiring from the show when her contract ends, but there is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner," the source revealed. "It is just so difficult to do this without Pat." The source added that White "doesn't jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat, and no one really ever expected her to. There is just no way that she possibly could."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Vanna feels that she has put her time in. She devoted her entire life to this show and she had an incredible run while making a fortune," they continued. "She knows that the show needs to go in a different direction and appeal to a younger demographic," they said, noting she wants the show to still air.

"This will require a younger female host, someone who can be to Ryan what she was to Pat."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last summer, shortly after Sajak disclosed his intentions to retire, the show announced that "American Idol" host Seacrest would be taking over for the television legend.

"It's official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited - Welcome Ryan!" the show's X account posted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sajak's last episode of the game show aired in June, although according to The Hollywood Reporter, Sajak will host one final season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," set to premiere in the fall. Episodes have reportedly not begun taping.

Last month, Seacrest revealed that he had started filming on "Wheel of Fortune."