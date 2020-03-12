Gloria Gaynor video of 'I Will Survive' amid coronavirus outbreak goes viral

Music legend Gloria Gaynor turned to her classic hit hoping to share some helpful advice and much-needed levity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gaynor, the Grammy-winning artist, shared a video of herself singing her hit single "I Will Survive" while washing her hands at a bathroom sink.

As the number of those who've contracted the virus has increased, many in the U.S. have been stocking up on soap and hand sanitizer.

"It only takes 20 seconds to 'SURVIVE'!" Gaynor wrote on various social media accounts including TikTok and Instagram.

If soap and water aren’t available, hand sanitizer is the next best option — namely if it contains at least 60 percent alcohol, the CDC says.

HOW TO PREVENT THE SPREAD

“Surgical masks will not prevent your acquiring diseases,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University, and the medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.