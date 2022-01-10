Why wealthy celebs flock to Aspen: famed real estate expert

Amid an urge to create a semblance of separation from the everyday trappings of city and suburban living, many of the country’s most wealthy celebrities have long flocked to the quaint resort town of Aspen, Colorado for much-needed relaxation and retail therapy.

The surging migration into the ski town destination was especially felt during the most recent winter holiday season, in which the likes of Bethenny Frankel, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, could be spotted meandering the bare tree-lined streets of Aspen in their most fashionable winter attire.

"Aspen absolutely turns into the Hollywood of the Mountains, so to speak around this time of year," one restaurant waitress told Fox News Digital amid a bustling rush hour that she said could see various celebrities popping in for Hot Toddies at the bar or coffee near the fireplace.

"There are some stories that suggest that other mountain towns in Utah and Arizona vied to become film destinations many years ago but none of them carried the allure that Aspen has," the waitress explained.

Renowned luxury real estate broker Mauricio Umansky, who is the husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards, told Fox News Digital that he and his family were among those to leave Los Angeles for Aspen for a winter getaway.

"Yeah, I own a home there – I’m one of those guys," he admitted through laughter, adding that the overall vibe of resort-style living coupled with the difficulty of access makes for a prime location wealthy vacationers long to travel to year after year.

"It's a great vibe. I mean, it's a lifestyle that people are wanting, and it's not only Aspen, but it's also Jackson Hole, Wyoming, it's Park City, Utah, it's La Quinta, it's Puerto Vallarta – it's all of these places," Umansky explained.

"So it's not just Aspen, but clearly, there are areas where there is definitely more celebrity action," the Agency boss continued.

Umansky said make no mistake, many celebrities who have money to burn will always make a point to find a public playground where they can roam freely without being disturbed.

"A place like Aspen is unique because it's difficult to get to and private air is important in order to get to it, so when you talk about luxury ultra-high net worth individuals, celebrities of the like – it's nice to go to a place that is not that easy to get to and there's the great allure about that," said Umansky. "But you certainly have a very similar and amazing experience in a place like Park City, which is easy to get to and the pricing and the demand is as high in Park City as it is in Aspen from a residential housing perspective."

Umansky went on to break down the components that are huge factors in determining whether a wealthy homeowner will extend or even split their time in places like Scottsdale, Arizona and surrounding suburbs of Phoenix.

"Particularly as people are spending more and more time at home – when you talk about security and being at home – if I have the ability to spend $2 million and I can buy an 8,000 square-foot house in Arizona versus a 3,000 square-foot house in Los Angeles, and I'm going to be spending a lot more time in my house and I have a family and I have kids and I want them to play football and baseball and this and that – well then the f--king lifestyle in Arizona is great and I think people are realizing that," Umansky exclaimed.

"It’s much simpler nowadays as employers are allowing their employees to work in different parts of the country – in different parts of the world," he maintained. "I can tell you as an employer when I'm looking for an employee nowadays – whereas in the past, I was always looking for somebody with the talents that I needed and also somebody that can get to the office. Today, I don't care if I hire somebody in Wisconsin. I mean, I just want the talent! So I think that's also changing the way people look at their lifestyle."