'American Sniper' and other war movies based on real-life military members

Hollywood movies are sometimes born out of pure imagination, while others are true stories about real people.

There have been many war movies made over the years based on actual events. A lot of war movies based on true events use fictionalized characters to tell a story.

These three Oscar-nominated movies are based on real people.

JAKE GYLLENHAAL ‘PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN’ AS HE PROMOTES HEROICS IN NEW AFGHANISTAN WAR FILM ‘THE COVENANT’

"American Sniper" is a 2014 movie about Navy SEAL Christopher Kyle. Bradley Cooper portrays Kyle in the film.

The Clint Eastwood-directed movie is based on the 2012 book written by Kyle, Jim DeFelice and Scott McEwen, "American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in the U.S. Military."

The movie tells about Kyle's life serving his country and his life with his family back home.

Kyle was a Navy SEAL from 1999-2009. Kyle has the most sniper kills in U.S. military history. He had 255 claimed kills, 160 of which were confirmed, according to his book.

Kyle served four tours in Iraq and earned numerous high military honors for his service.

WHAT WOULD REALLY HAPPEN IF A CIVIL WAR BROKE OUT? NEW DYSTOPIAN MOVIE DEPICTS CONFLICT IN NEAR-FUTURE USA

In 2013, Kyle and one of his friends were killed at a Texas shooting range by a former Marine they were trying to help.

"American Sniper" was nominated for best motion picture of the year. Cooper was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Kyle.

It was also nominated for best writing, best achievement in film editing and best achievement in sound mixing. The movie won the Oscar for best achievement in sound editing.

"Lone Survivor" is a 2013 movie that tells the real-life story of United States Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell. The movie is based on the 2007 book, "Lone Survivor: The Eyewitness Account of Operation Redwing and the Lost Heroes of SEAL Team 10" by Luttrell and Patrick Robinson.

In the film, Mark Wahlberg portrays Luttrell. The movie is a retelling of Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan. During the 2005 mission, Luttrell was the lone survivor on his team.

Luttrell has small cameos in the movie.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Luttrell received the Navy Cross and a Purple Heart among other awards for his actions during his service.

The 2013 movie was nominated for two Academy Awards — best achievement in sound mixing and best achievement in sound editing.

"Hacksaw Ridge" is a 2016 movie about Desmond Doss, a U.S. Army combat medic who served during World War II. Andrew Garfield plays Doss in the film.

Doss was a religious man who didn't believe in violence. He joined the Army and served his country but refused to carry a weapon.

Doss went into battle without a weapon in hand, saving injured soldiers. He saved about 75 men who were wounded at Hacksaw Ridge.

Doss died at the age of 87 March 23, 2006.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 1945, Doss became the first conscientious objector to be awarded the Medal of Honor during World War II, according to the WWII Museum.

The movie was nominated for six Academy Awards. Garfield was nominated for his portrayal of Doss. The movie won for best achievement in film editing and best achievement in sound mixing.