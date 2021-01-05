'The Walking Dead' star Samantha Horton is rushed to the hospital

"The Walking Dead" star Samantha Morton is speaking out with thanks to front-line workers after revealing she was rushed to the hospital late Monday.

The 43-year-old actress, who lives in the United Kingdom, thanked National Health Service (NHS) workers in an announcement on Twitter about her hospitalization.

"Thankyou to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight. I’m so grateful for our NHS,to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I’m ok tonight because of them," she wrote.

While Morton did not disclose the reason for her hospital visit, she acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic with the hashtags #WearAMask and #COVID19.

In follow-up tweets, Morton shared a selfie from the hospital showing her wearing a face mask and a face shield.

She also confirmed that she was "on the mend."

"I’ll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask," the actress tweeted.

Morton's hospitalization came just hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a national lockdown through mid-February. The effort is to combat a variant of the coronavirus that is continuing to rapidly spread in the region.

As of Monday, England reported more than 26,600 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, which is a 30% jump from a week ago.

