Viral singing homeless woman offered record contract: report

How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Sing in the subway, apparently.

A homeless Russian singer who went viral for her incredible performance just scored a major record deal.

Emily Zamourka, who captured the hearts of Los Angeles subway riders and internet fans, has been offered a recording contract, TMZ reports.

SELENA GOMEZ PRAISES THIS CHRISTIAN ARTIST FOR 'BLESSING' HER

Grammy-nominated music producer Joel Diamond tells TMZ he drafted an offer letter for Zamourka in the hopes of making a “huge classical-EDM crossover hit record for the subway soprano.”

Diamond says the first record will be called “Paradise” and released on Silver Blue Records, the record label he founded in 1973.

The producer first learned of the now-infamous singer after the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted a video of her singing opera in a subway station.

JUSTIN BIEBER TEASES NEW 'WEDDING MUSIC'

The internet immediately fell in love with the 52-year-old, who became homeless after a run of bad luck. Zamourka moved to the United States more than two decades ago and was teaching violin and piano lessons, but fell ill and wound up homeless when she couldn’t afford medical care.

“I have people that feel sorry for me, but I don’t want to be a burden to anybody,” she told ABC 7.

CLICK TO VISIT THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Along with the record deal, two GoFundMe campaigns have raised thousands of dollars for Zamourka, one surpassing $52,000 and the other tipping $32,000.

TMZ reports she also scored a gig singing at an Italian heritage event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post