Shirtless Vin Diesel suns himself on luxury yacht in Italy

Vin Diesel is enjoying some time off on a luxurious yacht in Portofino, Italy.

The 54-year-old "Fast & Furious" actor relaxed shirtless in black swim trunks aboard the stunning boat. He was spotted with his girlfriend Paloma Jiménez, fellow actor Zoe Saldana and her husband artist Marco Perego.

Diesel and his family have been enjoying the Italian coastal town. He and Jiménez share three children Hania, 13, Pauline, 6, and Vincent, 11.

The producer was recently in Venice to attend the Dolce & Gabbana three-day haute couture fashion show. He rubbed elbows with other stars such as Kris Jenner, Vanessa Bryant, and Ciara.

'FAST AND FURIOUS' STAR VIN DIESEL KNOWS HOW FRANCHISE WILL END

"Moments in life that remind us of the Divine are all around us, we simply need to recognize them... and be grateful" he captioned a post on social media.

"Venice was filled with so many magical moments, ones that I hope to share with you. For now, I have selected two of those moments that book end what some will call the best show of the year! Saying hello to my New York brother @diddy at the beginning, and saying farewell to my Italian brother ‘lil Dom’ haha, at the end," he continued.

Diesel will return to the studio soon to film the next installment in the "F&F" franchise. "Fast & Furious 10" is slated to be released on April 7, 2023.

"F9" was released in June and was the highest-grossing movie during the pandemic. Thus far, it's raked in over $700M at the global box office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diesel has played his character Dominic Toretto for over 20 years and reflected on that achievement.

"My father was an acting teacher when I was seven years old and we’d always have thespians over for dinner. And he’d said to me when ‘Fate of the Furious’ came out, he said, ‘You know, something that none of my actor friends ever imagined would be playing a character for 20 years on the big screen.’ What that would be like? How that character would evolve because it would have to because of your own life," he told Fox 5 DC in an interview. "This film is very much about fatherhood and it’s no coincidence that when I did the first movie that you saw, I wasn’t a father and now, 20 years later I am a father."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sometimes, Diesel admitted the line between film and reality blur for him.

"Some of those lines… there are exchanges with my kid onscreen that come directly from my real life… they cross over, Dom and my real life," he said.