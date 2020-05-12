Vera Wang, 70, shows off her incredible abs leaving fans stunned

Fashion designer Vera Wang caused quite the stir on social media this week.

The 70-year-old businesswoman had fans in a frenzy after she posted a series of ab-bearing photos on her Instagram page. Users were shocked to find out her age and complimented her looks.

Wang looked stunning wearing an orange sports bra and white shorts as she posed for a photo shoot at her home in Miami, Fla.

"Vera Wang is almost 71, thats insane. She looks about 20," a fan remarked on Twitter.

"Vera Wang is ageless," another fan said as he posted a photo of her form 1978.

"Just found out Vera Wang is 70. Can I look like when I'm 70?" questioned another user.

"VERA WANG IS SEVENTY YEARS OLD wtf is she drinking, unicorn blood?! Unreal," raved a fan.

Someone else chimed in: "I was today years old when I found out Vera Wang is 70 years old and still looks [fire and bomb emojis]."

The wedding dress expert revealed the secrets to her age-defying looks when a commenter asked how she could get her "stomach to be like yours."

Wang replied, “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.”

In a 2016 interview with Harper's BAZAAR U.S., Wang revealed she "usually lift weights" each day but "not much — two pounds and three pounds. It takes me a total of five minutes." She also loves bike riding and playing golf.

Wang said she typically eats healthy. She said, "I go through phases with what I eat for lunch: I like sashimi with brown rice and vegetables, Chinese steamed broccoli with chicken and rice, or the artichoke salad or fish from Sant Ambroeus."

And she only drinks water after giving up Diet Coke which was "the hardest thing I ever gave up."

The designer has been working in the fashion industry for years. She started at Vogue magazine, then moved on to Ralph Lauren but left after two years to start her own brand at 40 years old.

Wang has designed wedding dresses for celebrities such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Keys, Hilary Duff and Khloe Kardashian.